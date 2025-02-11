How to watch, stream Wisconsin basketball at Purdue: TV channel, prediction
The Wisconsin men have an excellent opportunity ahead of themselves.
Coming off a third straight win with a strong second-half performance at Iowa, the Badgers have several days to rest up and prepare for a showdown with Purdue. The two square off Saturday at noon CT.
Wisconsin’s John Tonje had another big game vs. the Hawkeyes, scoring 22 points. He has led the team in scoring in each of the last six games and is averaging almost 19 a night.
John Blackwell, Max Klesmit and Nolan Winter are all in double figures with Steven Crowl just behind.
Purdue, who plays at Michigan on Tuesday night, enters that game having won four in a row including a 91-64 victory over the Wolverines. They are 11-1 over the last 12.
The ESPN BPI gives Purdue a 69 percent chance to win.
Here are details on how to watch Wisconsin’s contest at Purdue on Saturday, Feb. 15:
Wisconsin at Purdue TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Wisconsin at Purdue in men’s Big Ten Conference basketball action
When: noon CT | Saturday, February 15
Where: Mackey Arena | West Lafayette, Indiana
Live Stream: Stream Wisconsin at Purdue live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: CBS
Our Prediction: Wisconsin 81, Purdue 79
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Wisconsin on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.