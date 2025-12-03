How to watch, stream & listen to Wisconsin Badgers basketball vs Northwestern Wildcats

The University of Wisconsin is looking for a rebound.



After falling flat against two Big 12 competitors in neutral sites, going 1-2 on its 11 day West Coast swing, the Badgers open Big Ten competitons against Northwestern tonight at the Kohl Center.



The Badgers (5-2) have won 19 of their last 22 Big Ten openers and are 7-2 in conference openers under Greg Gard. One of those losses came last year to Michigan, a 67-64 home defeat that upended Wisconsin's 8-0 start to the season.



A sign of UW's early-season struggles is the Badgers are ranked 68th in the NCAA NET rankings and don't have a victory in Quad 1 or Quad 2.

Northwestern (5-2) begins Big Ten Conference play on the road for the second straight season and are in the middle of a five-game road trip. It's the longest for the program since 2003-04. The games have been hit and miss, with the Wilcats pulling out two-point wins against DePaul and South Carolina and five-point losses against Virginia and Oklahoma State. Close games are nothing new for the Wildcats, which played a school-record 13 games decided by five points or fewer in 2024-25 (5-8)



The games between the two teams fell just outside the five-point margin a year ago, as the Badgers won by six in Evanston, Ill., and seven in Indianapolis.



This will be the earliest meeting between the two schools in a series that dates back to 1910 and one the Badgers have dominated as of late, winning 26 of the last 33 meetings.

How can I watch the Badgers vs. Wildcats?

Date: Wednesday, Dec.3

Start time: 8 p.m. central

TV channel: Big Ten Network (Kevin Kugler and Shon Morris)



You can stream the Big Ten Network through a live TV streaming service like Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, or YouTube TV, or by using the FOX Sports app with your cable or satellite TV credentials.

How can I listen to Badgers vs. the Wildcats?

Radio: The Badger Radio Network includes numerous stations across Wisconsin, with key stations being WIBA-AM 1310 in Madison and 95.7 BIG FM in Milwaukee. Other affiliates broadcasting Badger sports include WDUZ-AM/FM in Green Bay, WXCE-AM in Amery, and WBEV-FM in Beaver Dam. The game can also be heard on Sirius XM Channel 85 or online on The Varsity Network.



Hall-of-Fame broadcaster Matt Lepay (play-by-play) and former Wisconsin forward Charlie Wills (analyst) will call the game.

What are the recreational betting odds?

Odds according to BetMGM as of Dec.3



Odds: Badgers by 9.5

Over/under: 156.5

Moneyline: Wisconsin (-500), Northwestern (+375)



The info on this week's opponent

All-time, regular season: Wisconsin leads 126-67

All-time, postseason: Wisconsin leads 4-0

All-time, regular season in Madison: Wisconsin leads 70-24

Streaks: Wisconsin has won 4

Last meeting, regular season: Feb. 1, 2025, Welch-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Ill., Badgers won, 75-69



Wisconsin's 2025-26 schedule

All times Central



Nov. 3: vs. Campbell, W 96-64



Nov. 7: vs. Northern Illinois, W 97-72



Nov. 11: vs. Ball State, W 86-55



Nov. 17: vs. SIUE, W 94-69



Nov. 21: vs. No.9 BYU (Salt Lake City, UT), L 70-98



Nov. 27: vs. Providence (San Diego), W 104-83



Nov. 28: vs. TCU (San Diego), L 63-74



Dec. 2: vs. Northwestern, 8 p.m.



Dec. 6: vs. Marquette, 1 p.m.



Dec.9: at Nebraska, 8 p.m.



Dec. 19: vs. Villanova (at Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee), 7 p.m.



Dec. 22: vs. Central Michigan, 7 p.m.



Dec. 30: vs. UW-Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

