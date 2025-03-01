How to watch, stream Wisconsin women’s basketball at Iowa: Stream, prediction
The end of the regular season has arrived for the Wisconsin women, as they head to Iowa on Sunday.
Tip is set for 3 p.m. CT with the game streaming live on Peacock from Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Coming off a 30-point loss to second-ranked UCLA, the Badgers (13-15, 4-13) look to end on a high-note. Serah Williams continued her strong season, scoring 22 vs. the Bruins.
The Hawkeyes (19-9, 9-8) have won seven of nine, surviving without Caitlin Clark. They are coming off a 79-66 victory over Michigan. Lucy Olsen leads three players in double figures at almost 18 points per game.
The ESPN BPI gives Iowa a 96 percent chance to win the game.
Here are details on how to watch Wisconsin at Iowa on Sunday, March 2:
Wisconsin at Iowa TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Wisconsin at Iowa in Big Ten Conference women’s basketball action
When: 3 p.m. CT | Sunday, March 2
Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena | Iowa City, Iowa
Live Stream: Stream Wisconsin at Iowa live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: Peacock
Our Prediction: Iowa 77, Wisconsin 70