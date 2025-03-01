All Badgers

How to watch, stream Wisconsin women’s basketball at Iowa: Stream, prediction

Badgers conclude regular season at rival Iowa on Sunday

Dana Becker

Carter McCray and Wisconsin conclude the regular season Sunday at Iowa.
Carter McCray and Wisconsin conclude the regular season Sunday at Iowa. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The end of the regular season has arrived for the Wisconsin women, as they head to Iowa on Sunday.

Tip is set for 3 p.m. CT with the game streaming live on Peacock from Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Coming off a 30-point loss to second-ranked UCLA, the Badgers (13-15, 4-13) look to end on a high-note. Serah Williams continued her strong season, scoring 22 vs. the Bruins.

The Hawkeyes (19-9, 9-8) have won seven of nine, surviving without Caitlin Clark. They are coming off a 79-66 victory over Michigan. Lucy Olsen leads three players in double figures at almost 18 points per game.

The ESPN BPI gives Iowa a 96 percent chance to win the game. 

Here are details on how to watch Wisconsin at Iowa on Sunday, March 2:

Wisconsin at Iowa TV Channel, Live Stream

Who: Wisconsin at Iowa in Big Ten Conference women’s basketball action

When: 3 p.m. CT | Sunday, March 2

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena | Iowa City, Iowa

Live Stream: Stream Wisconsin at Iowa live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: Peacock

Our Prediction: Iowa 77, Wisconsin 70

