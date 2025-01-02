All Badgers

How to watch, stream Wisconsin women’s basketball at Oregon: TV channel, prediction

Wisconsin women make long road trip to Eugene to take on the Oregon Ducks

Serah Williams and Wisconsin hit the road to take on Oregon in Big Ten Conference play this weekend.
The Wisconsin women head out West for a pair of games with Big Ten Conference newcomers. 

First, the Badgers (10-4, 1-2) take on Oregon on Saturday afternoon. They will remain on the coast, heading to Washington on Tuesday. Both games will air live on Big Ten Network.

To close out 2024, Wisconsin dropped a 59-50 decision to Minnesota, suffering a second straight loss after winning five in a row. 

Serah Williams led the team in scoring for the fifth straight time, scoring 16. She completed the double-double with 11 rebounds. 

Oregon (10-4, 1-2) earned its first league win in three ties, besting Northwestern, 85-65. They were coming off a five-point loss at Illinois after opening conference action with a loss to USC.

Peyton Scott and Deja Kelly are both averaging over 10 points per game to lead the Ducks, as seven others average between 5.3 and 8.6 points a night. 

The ESPN BPI gives Oregon a 91 percent chance to win the game. 

Here are details on how to watch Wisconsin at Oregon on Saturday, Jan. 4:

Wisconsin at Oregon TV Channel, Live Stream

Who: Wisconsin at Oregon in Big Ten Conference women’s basketball action

When: 2:30 p.m. CT | Saturday, January 4

Where: Matthew Knight Arena | Eugene, Oregon

Live Stream: Stream Wisconsin at Oregon live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: BTN

Our Prediction: Oregon 65, Wisconsin 58

Published
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

