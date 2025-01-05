How to watch, stream Wisconsin women’s basketball at Washington: TV channel, prediction
The road has been a difficult one for the Wisconsin women as of late.
After starting the year 10-2, the Badgers have dropped three straight as they head to Washington for a second consecutive road game.
Over the weekend, Wisconsin (10-5, 1-3) was unable to get on track at Oregon, losing for the third straight time in Big Ten action. They had opened league play with a win over Rutgers in early December before back-to-back-to-back defeats to Indiana, Minnesota and the Ducks.
Serah Williams, the leading scorer for the Badgers, was held to just three points vs. Oregon.
Washington (11-4, 2-1) has won four straight since back-to-back losses to No. 1 UCLA and Utah. The Huskies hung tough with the Bruins, losing by 11 on the road.
Elle Ladine and Sayvia Sellers are both averaging 15 points per game.
The ESPN BPI gives Washington an 89 percent chance to win the game.
Here are details on how to watch Wisconsin at Washington on Tuesday, Jan. 7:
Wisconsin at Washington TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Wisconsin at Washington in Big Ten Conference women’s basketball action
When: 8 p.m. CT | Tuesday, January 7
Where: Alaska Airlines Arena | Seattle, Washington
Live Stream: Stream Wisconsin at Washington live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: BTN
Our Prediction: Washington 77, Wisconsin 56