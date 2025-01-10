How to watch, stream Wisconsin women’s basketball vs. Maryland: TV channel, prediction
Following a 10-2 start to the season, the Wisconsin women find themselves at a crossroads at a very difficult time in their schedule.
Having lost four straight, the Badgers (10-6, 1-4) now welcome in No. 8 Maryland on Saturday for a Big Ten contest. The game tips at 1:30 p.m. Central time and will air live on BTN.
This is the first of two straight games vs. current Top 10 programs, as Wisconsin turns around and hosts ninth-ranked Ohio State on Thursday.
Since a 10-point victory over UAlbany just before Christmas, the Badgers have dropped games to Indiana, Minnesota, Oregon and Washington. Only the loss to Minnesota was within 10 points.
Serah Williams got back on track in the defeat at Washington, scoring 19 points with nine rebounds. She is averaging a team-high 18 points and 11.6 rebounds per game.
Maryland (14-1, 4-1) will be coming in angry after dropping a five-point contest to No. 4 USC and JuJu Watkins. The loss was the first of the year for the Terps, who own key wins over Duke and Michigan State.
Kaylene Smikle is averaging 18 points per game with three others in double figures for Maryland.
The ESPN BPI gives Maryland a 94 percent chance to win the game.
Here are details on how to watch Wisconsin vs. Maryland on Saturday, Jan. 11:
Wisconsin vs. Maryland TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Wisconsin vs. Maryland in Big Ten Conference women’s basketball action
When: 1:30 p.m. CT | Saturday, January 11
Where: Kohl Center | Madison, Wisconsin
Live Stream: Stream Wisconsin vs. Maryland live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: BTN
Our Prediction: Maryland 88, Wisconsin 65