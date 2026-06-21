How Wisconsin Basketball's Returning Production Stacks Up With the Big Ten

One of college basketball's most time-honored traditions — particularly within the Big Ten — is sleeping on the Wisconsin Badgers in the summertime.

From national pundits to media polls and power rankings, you can essentially set your watch to the fact that the Badgers will be projected as a middling Big Ten team year in and year out, only to exceed expectations consistently.

There's plenty of explanations as to why this phenomenon occurs. Wisconsin basketball isn't the flashiest. It's a well-respected program, but never considered a serious national title contender. The Badgers don't have the biggest bankroll, and they never reel in the biggest name transfers in the offseason.

To the surprise of absolutely nobody, Wisconsin is once again flying under the radar in the Big Ten. Between the reigning national champion Michigan and two teams that look to have some of the better rosters in the country between Illinois and Michigan State, the top of the conference is already spoken for.

Wisconsin basketball had what legitimately appears to be a tremendous offseason, but it didn't make enough noise to crack what pundits believe to be the Big Ten's upper echelon in the preseason.

Another stat that won't help preseason perception of the Badgers? Where they rank in returning production in the Big Ten. CBS Sports' college basketball insider Jon Rothstein recently crunched the numbers for the conference, and Wisconsin checks in at No. 11 in the Big Ten, returning 29.5 percent of its production.

Big Ten returning scoring by percentage:



Illinois 65.4%

Michigan St 65.4%

Rutgers 63.8%

Minnesota 53.7%

Nebraska 50.6%

Iowa 50.3%

UCLA 47.5%

Purdue 38.6%

Michigan 36.3%

Ohio St 34%

Wisconsin 29.5%

Maryland 28%

USC 25.4%

UW 19.6%

Northwestern 15.4%

Penn St 12.9%

Oregon 9.2%

IU 5% — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 20, 2026

Now, a handful of the teams near the top of the list — Rutgers, Minnesota — are expected to be amongst the conference's bottom feeders. Having a high percentage of returning production doesn't necessarily mean you'll have a good team.

However, with the top two teams in the conference by returning production (Illinois, Michigan State), it's easy to see how the roster retention in Champaign and East Lansing has done wonders for each program's outlook in 2026-27. The Fighting Illini essentially retained all of their top talent outside of projected NBA lottery pick Keaton Wagler, while Michigan State will run it back with superstar point guard Jeremy Fears and most of the productive members of last year's squad.

The Badgers, of course, lose their two most productive players in the star backcourt duo of Nick Boyd and John Blackwell. But they do return a lot of production in their frontcourt, headlined by elite seven-footer Nolan Winter, who returns to Madison for his senior season. He's joined at forward by rising junior Austin Rapp, a 6-foot-10 sniper who buried 42 percent of his threes in March.

With Wisconsin signing three players out of the transfer portal on their final season of eligibility, all of whom are expected to contribute significantly, expect more roster turnover after the 2026-27 season. But the Badgers have proven they can reload proficiently; this should be one of the Big Ten's better teams, returning production or not.