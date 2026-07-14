Isaac Gard's Brief but Memorable Wisconsin Career Receives More Recognition

Sure, he was the coach's son, occupying the last spot on the bench for much of his career and never an integral part in what the Badgers did on the court.

But behind the scenes, in the locker room, as a teammate? Gard was always far more than just the token coach's son.

The recent graduate just received Wisconsin's nomination for its Big Ten Outstanding Sportsmanship Award, along with Women's Tennis player Maria Sholokhova.

Leading by example 🤝



Congratulations to @badgermbb's Isaac Gard and @badgerwtennis's Maria Sholokhova on winning the B1G Outstanding Sportsmanship Award! pic.twitter.com/arTp5OiCZY — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) July 13, 2026

Gard finished his career with 14 total points, all of which came in his junior and senior campaigns. He hit his first career three-pointer on Nov. 4, 2024, the season-opener against Holy Cross. This past season, he made three shots from beyond the arc, the most emotional of which was a deep, double-clutch three he made on senior night against Maryland right in front of his dad.

"You couldn't've scripted the end there, him making the three. That's a testament, again, I go back to talking about the culture and the teammates that he has. The possession before it, they called a special for him. That didn't come from the bench," Greg Gard said on that fateful night.

"You've heard me call him a culture keeper," the coach continued. "You need those types of people that really are invested in the program."

Gard was clearly well-liked by his teammates despite his obvious, shall we say, advantage, in earning a roster spot. He's someone who, as Gard mentioned after that senior night against Maryland, literally grew up in the program, going to the Kohl Center with Gard since he was a baby.

Fans adored him as well, and oftentimes during blowout wins in early-season buy games, chants of "Isaac Gard! Isaac Gard!" would rain down from the Kohl Center bleachers, none louder than the ones emanating from the student section.

Gard wasn't a difference-maker on the court for the Badgers, but across four years in Madison, he made some unforgettable memories, and nothing was more storybook than his deep three against the Terps. Now, he's received some extra recognition from Wisconsin athletics as his post-grad life begins.