Joe Krabbenhoft Talks Expectations for Several Badgers Newcomers in 2026-27

Wisconsin basketball will have at least eight new faces in 2026-27, and it could be nine if and when it fills its 15th and final roster spot.

The Badgers will be anchored by a frontcourt that returns three players, none more crucial to the makeup of this team that Nolan Winter. But with three transfer portal signees and five incoming freshmen (currently counting Australian pro Owen Foxwell), Wisconsin has a lot to learn about the team it's going to field in 2026-27.

Before we actually see them on the court, we've been able to get snippets and sneak peaks at the Badgers' new faces this offseason. Associate head coach Joe Krabbenhoft, appearing on The Swing hosted by Zach Heilprin, dropped a few interesting pieces of intel about Wisconsin's new-look squad for 2026-27. Badgers on SI breaks down some key takeaways below:

Point guard Owen Foxwell

Owen Foxwell | NBL

Foxwell is one of Wisconsin's most prized additions this offseason. He's a 22-year old Australian pro whose game already looks significantly developed. As mentioned, his eligibility is unclear at the moment as the NCAA works it out, but he'll run the point in Madison for at least one season and looks like the Badgers' lone true point guard.

Foxwell is a skilled facilitator and scorer; he knows how to manipulate defenses, is crafty off the dribble and around the rim, and can score from all three levels. Still, Krabbenhoft highlighted his defense, which should be music to Badger fans' ears.

“The thing Owen talked about the most and the thing we’re most excited about is his intentionality and defensive prowess. He really takes pride on that end of the floor. He might not look it, and he understands that. He doesn’t care," Krabbenhoft said.

Foxwell has massive shoes to fill stepping into Nick Boyd's role, and it's extremely unlikely he's able to replicate that kind of offensive impact. But there's a distinct posibility that he's an upgrade as a passer and on defense.

Wing Eian Elmer

Miami (OH) RedHawks forward Eian Elmer. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

While Foxwell might've been the Badgers' most critical addition this offseason, Elmer is probably their most exciting. The 6-foot-7 wing is a career 42-percent three-point shooter and he oozes athletic upside. He'll get the chance to be a playmaker with the ball in his hands in Madison. Krabbenhoft confirmed the initial scouting report from the media on Elmer: Wisconsin envisions him on the wing, taking a lot of catch and shoot threes.

“I think Eian has a chance to be a special player," he said.

Guard Jackson Ball

New Zealand guard Jackson Ball | New Zealand guard Jackson Ball

Ball carries plenty of intrigue with him ahead of his debut season in Madison. The New Zealander was one of Wisconsin's first adds in the class of 2026; he may be something of an afterthought at this point given how long ago he pledged to the Badgers. But according to Krabbenhoft, there's very high expectations for the international prospect:

“Jackson Ball’s got a really bright future. The expectations for him to come in and impact us early are warranted," he said. “When he came to visit us 16, 18 months ago, we were blown away at his size as a 16 to-be 17 year old…Really good guard skill, high IQ, tremendous shooter, but physically ready to go."

That sounds like Wisconsin wants Ball to contribute immediately. Given his size, skill and experience, that should pique Badgers' fans curiosity. It'll be interesting to see where Ball falls in the backcourt rotation, but expect him to get involved quickly.