Wisconsin Big Man Austin Rapp Hints at Return of Sharpshooting Guard

As the eligibility wars rage on across college athletics, a recent ruling from a Colorado judge has seemingly opened the door for dozens of 2022 high school graduates who just exhausted their collegiate eligibility to return to school.

For the Badgers, that has one clear, potentially enormous ramification: the return of bench sniper Braeden Carrington.

Wisconsin basketball's roster looks strong, even with just 14 of 15 total players on board for the 2026-27 campaign. But Carrington was a revelation for the Badgers last season; the former Minnesota and Tulsa standout averaged 8.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists off the bench while shooting 40.1 percent from downtown on 5.1 attempts per game.

He was Wisconsin's best three-point shooter and provided instant scoring punch off the bench whenever he checked in. His range often appeared limitless, and he had the ability to get scorching hot; on the road at Washington on Feb. 28, he dropped 32 points on 9-of-15 shooting from downtown.

The recent ruling by the Colorado Judge Sweeney has seemingly opened the door for Carrington to return to Madison for a fifth season. The NCAA is sure to push back, but at the moment, dozens of high school 2022 graduates are pushing to return to the collegiate ranks.

Carrington has yet to say anything public about a potential return, although he's practiced with Wisconsin this summer and head coach Greg Gard admitted to reporters that the team is keeping an eye on the various preliminary injunctions and the doors they might open for the Badgers' roster.

Now, Carrington's past — and potential future — Wisconsin teammates are beginning to weigh in.

Obviously, Rapp ultimately has no say in what transpires roster-wise. But it's definitely notable that Badgers' players are pushing for Carrington's return. Even Gard acknowledging the possibility was big, and it's fair to say that Rapp wouldn't make a public post about Carrington "running it back" if it wasn't a distinct possibility.

The Badgers' roster would be exponentially stronger with Carrington in the fold. He brings experience, swagger and scorching hot three-point shooting, all of which would be more than welcome in Madison.