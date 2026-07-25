Luke Fickell Names Two Transfers Who Have Already Exceeded Expectations

One of the more overlooked factors that will significantly contribute to Wisconsin football's success or lack thereof this season? Whether it can improve its hit rate on transfer portal prospects.

The Badgers have relied heavily on the transfer portal for the duration of the Luke Fickell tenure, but oftentimes, to little avail.

For every Will Pauling or Mason Reiger, there's been three or four Tanner Koziol's. In other words, the Badgers' hits out of the portal under Fickell — which have been few and far between — have done little to offset the consequences of the misses.

The 2026 transfer class looks different. Wisconsin signed a whopping 33 players out of the transfer portal, and while there's sure to be a handful who don't pan out, the Badgers appear to have nabbed more plug-and-play starters than in previous portal hauls.

Two of those presumed plug-and-play starters already look the part this offseason according to head coach Luke Fickell.

Appearing on Wilde and Tausch, the Badgers' skipper named two incoming transfers who have surpassed expectations through spring ball and summer workouts:

Cornerback Javan Robinson

Wisconsin cornerback Javan Robinson. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“He’s a guy that, I don’t wanna say, exceeded all expectations, I thought he was a really good player on film. But I think that his ability to grow a little bit, get a little bigger, get a little stronger. He’s probably, I know some would dispute, maybe the fastest guy on the team. I’d say he’s fastest guy on the team. With a really good head on his shoulders, and he’s been a really good leader for us," Fickell said.

It's extremely encouraging to hear Fickell praise Robinson. He was essentially penciled in as a starter ever since he signed with Wisconsin given his 1,500-plus snaps of experience at the Power Four level, but his physical growth and leadership qualities are a big deal for a secondary that needs both.

Robinson is a savvy veteran, but the fact that he's still ascending as a player ahead of his fifth season of college ball is a tremendous sign.

Safety Marvin Burks

Wisconsin safety Marvin Burks Jr. | Christian Borman.

“I think Marvin, the safety from Missouri, has figured out and recognized a role not just as a leader, but as a guy who’s played a lot of ball. His growth of recognizing what the culture and the standards are here have been really good for our defense.”

Again, Fickell brought up both Robinson and Burks unprompted. This is a secondary that needed a re-tooling, and it got almost a complete makeover, especially in the cornerback room. But Burks is a big part of Wisconsin's defensive plans in 2026; he's a two-year starter in the SEC who can play both in the box and on the back end.

That experience and versatility is vital, and he should be an extremely steady presence for Wisconsin's defense. Hearing that he's taken strides as a leader is simply icing on the cake.