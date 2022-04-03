Wisconsin basketball: Johnny Davis wins two more national awards over the weekend

Days after declaring for the NBA Draft, Johnny Davis added a pair of national awards to his trophy case.

On Friday, Davis kicked off the weekend by being recognized as the Lute Olson National Player of the Year. An annual award, the Lute Olson award is handed out to the top player in Division I college basketball.

Davis was one of the 25 All-Americans selected by the committee as well, and he is the second straight Big Ten recipient after Luka Garza won it a year ago.

The award is named after former Arizona head coach Lute Olson.

The awards for Davis did not stop there.

Davis was named the 2022 Jerry West Award winner by the Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday.

The award is given to the nation's best shooting guard on an annual basis, and Davis becomes the first Badger to win the award in program history.

Davis had this to say about winning the award in a press release shared by UW:

"I want to thank Jerry West and the Basketball Hall of Fame for recognizing my talents and honoring me with this award. I would like to thank my teammates and coaches for being able to help me be the player that I am and win this award. None of this is possible without the unforgettable season that we had this year."

The position-specific award is named after legendary player and NBA executive Jerry West.

Davis averaged 19.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game this past season with the Badgers. He was a consensus first-team All-American and also won the Big Ten Player of the Year Award in addition to these two national awards this off-season.

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgersSI

Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter