All Badgers

Live game updates, highlights of Wisconsin basketball at Illinois

The Wisconsin men look to get on track when they travel to Illinois

Dana Becker

The Wisconsin men go after their first Big Ten Conference win of the season Tuesday night at Illinois.
The Wisconsin men go after their first Big Ten Conference win of the season Tuesday night at Illinois. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The No. 20 Wisconsin men’s basketball team go after their first Big Ten Conference win of the season at Illinois Tuesday night.

Following a loss to Michigan last week, the Badgers (8-2) dropped a second straight to Marquette in non-conference action over the weekend.

The Fighting Illini (6-2) are also chasing their first league win after falling to Northwestern in overtime, 70-66. 

Both teams average over 82 points per game with Illinois favored by 6.5 points.

Check out our live updates and in-game analysis of Wisconsin at Illinois in Big Ten Conference action:

(Refresh for the latest updates)

Pregame Updates

Wisconsin needs to get on track, but it will not be easy on the road. The Badgers face off against an Illinois team also seeking its first Big Ten Conference win of the season.

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

Home/Basketball