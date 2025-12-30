How to watch, stream & listen to Wisconsin Badgers basketball vs Milwaukee Panthers
In this story:
MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin's final nonconference tune-up will come against a familiar opponent, closing out the 2025 calendar year by taking on Milwaukee tonight at the Kohl Center.
One of seven Big Ten teams who are undefeated at home, Wisconsin (8-4) is averaging 91.7 points through its seven home wins, shooting 48.4 percent (211-436) and 37.7 percent (87-231) from three-point range.
In last week's 88-61 win over Central Michigan, the Badgers had their most balanced night of the season, seeing 11 players find the scoring column, shooting a season-best 53.7 percent from the field, and getting 44 points from the bench, the most for UW's reserves since at least the 2006-07 season.
"To play the second half only have two turnovers and then 25 assists on 29 baskets is a sign that when we move the ball where, we're hard to guard," Wisconsin coach head Greg Gard said.
Milwaukee (7-6) comes to the state's capital on a NBA schedule, playing the second game of a back-to-back after defeating Purdue Fort Wayne, 77-55, in Milwaukee. Leading 44-16 at halftime and by as many as 35 points, the victory moved the Panthers to 3-0 in the Horizon League.
Wisconsin and Milwaukee have met 35 times, which included playing annually from 1992 through 2015.
How can I watch the Badgers vs. Panthers?
Date: Tuesday, Dec.30
Start time: 6 p.m. central
TV channel: Big Ten Network (Chris Vosters and Bruce Weber)
You can stream the Big Ten Network through a live TV streaming service like Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, or YouTube TV, or by using the FOX Sports app with your cable or satellite TV credentials.
How can I listen to Badgers vs. the Panthers?
Radio: The Badger Radio Network includes numerous stations across Wisconsin, with key stations being WIBA-AM 1310 in Madison and 95.7 BIG FM in Milwaukee. Other affiliates broadcasting Badger sports include WDUZ-AM/FM in Green Bay, WXCE-AM in Amery, and WBEV-FM in Beaver Dam. The game can also be heard on Sirius XM Channel 384 or online on The Varsity Network.
Hall-of-Fame broadcaster Matt Lepay (play-by-play) and former Wisconsin All-Big Ten center Brian Butch (analyst) will call the game.
RELATED: Recent history suggests Wisconsin basketball is primed for a winning streak
What are the recreational betting odds?
Odds according to FanDuel as of Dec.29
Odds: Badgers by 21.5
Over/under: 155.5
Moneyline: Wisconsin (-7000), Milwaukee (+2000)
Wisconsin's record against the spread: 6-6
Wisconsin's record as the home favorite: 5-2
Wisconsin's ATS record after at least four days off: 3-2
Wisconsin's ATS record after a win: 2-5
The info on this week's opponent
All-time, regular season: Wisconsin leads 33-2
All-time, postseason: 0-0
All-time, in Madison: Wisconsin leads 22-2
Streaks: Wisconsin has won 2
Last meeting, regular season: Dec. 21, 2019, Madison, Wis., Wisconsin won, 83-64
Badgers schedule
All times Central
Last Five
Dec. 2: vs. Northwestern, W 85-73
Dec. 6: vs. Marquette, W 96-76
Dec.9: at Nebraska, L 60-90
Dec. 19: vs. Villanova (Milwaukee), L 66-76 OT
Dec. 22: vs. Central Michigan, W 88-61
Next Five
Dec. 30: vs. Milwaukee, 6 p.m.
Jan.3: vs. No.6 Purdue, 7 p.m.
Jan.6: vs. UCLA, 8 p.m.
Jan.10: at No. 2 Michigan, 12 p.m./1 p.m.
Jan.13: at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
More Wisconsin Badgers News:
Benjamin Worgull has covered Wisconsin men's basketball since 2004, having previously written for Rivals, USA Today, 247sports, Fox Sports, the Associated Press, the Janesville Gazette, and the Wisconsin State Journal.Follow TheBadgerNation