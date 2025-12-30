How to watch, stream & listen to Wisconsin Badgers basketball vs Milwaukee Panthers

MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin's final nonconference tune-up will come against a familiar opponent, closing out the 2025 calendar year by taking on Milwaukee tonight at the Kohl Center.



One of seven Big Ten teams who are undefeated at home, Wisconsin (8-4) is averaging 91.7 points through its seven home wins, shooting 48.4 percent (211-436) and 37.7 percent (87-231) from three-point range.



In last week's 88-61 win over Central Michigan, the Badgers had their most balanced night of the season, seeing 11 players find the scoring column, shooting a season-best 53.7 percent from the field, and getting 44 points from the bench, the most for UW's reserves since at least the 2006-07 season.



"To play the second half only have two turnovers and then 25 assists on 29 baskets is a sign that when we move the ball where, we're hard to guard," Wisconsin coach head Greg Gard said.



Milwaukee (7-6) comes to the state's capital on a NBA schedule, playing the second game of a back-to-back after defeating Purdue Fort Wayne, 77-55, in Milwaukee. Leading 44-16 at halftime and by as many as 35 points, the victory moved the Panthers to 3-0 in the Horizon League.



Wisconsin and Milwaukee have met 35 times, which included playing annually from 1992 through 2015.

Recent history has shown Wisconsin basketball is primed to start a winning streak. With Big Ten play restarting in five days, the #Badgers have a lot of expectations to live up to https://t.co/dpgm0Fa5Iv — Benjamin Worgull (@TheBadgerNation) December 29, 2025

How can I watch the Badgers vs. Panthers?

Date: Tuesday, Dec.30

Start time: 6 p.m. central

TV channel: Big Ten Network (Chris Vosters and Bruce Weber)



You can stream the Big Ten Network through a live TV streaming service like Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, or YouTube TV, or by using the FOX Sports app with your cable or satellite TV credentials.

How can I listen to Badgers vs. the Panthers?

Radio: The Badger Radio Network includes numerous stations across Wisconsin, with key stations being WIBA-AM 1310 in Madison and 95.7 BIG FM in Milwaukee. Other affiliates broadcasting Badger sports include WDUZ-AM/FM in Green Bay, WXCE-AM in Amery, and WBEV-FM in Beaver Dam. The game can also be heard on Sirius XM Channel 384 or online on The Varsity Network.



Hall-of-Fame broadcaster Matt Lepay (play-by-play) and former Wisconsin All-Big Ten center Brian Butch (analyst) will call the game.

RELATED: Recent history suggests Wisconsin basketball is primed for a winning streak

What are the recreational betting odds?

Odds according to FanDuel as of Dec.29

Odds: Badgers by 21.5

Over/under: 155.5

Moneyline: Wisconsin (-7000), Milwaukee (+2000)

Wisconsin's record against the spread: 6-6

Wisconsin's record as the home favorite: 5-2

Wisconsin's ATS record after at least four days off: 3-2

Wisconsin's ATS record after a win: 2-5



The info on this week's opponent

All-time, regular season: Wisconsin leads 33-2

All-time, postseason: 0-0

All-time, in Madison: Wisconsin leads 22-2

Streaks: Wisconsin has won 2

Last meeting, regular season: Dec. 21, 2019, Madison, Wis., Wisconsin won, 83-64



Badgers schedule

All times Central

Last Five

Dec. 2: vs. Northwestern, W 85-73

Dec. 6: vs. Marquette, W 96-76

Dec.9: at Nebraska, L 60-90

Dec. 19: vs. Villanova (Milwaukee), L 66-76 OT

Dec. 22: vs. Central Michigan, W 88-61

Next Five

Dec. 30: vs. Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

Jan.3: vs. No.6 Purdue, 7 p.m.

Jan.6: vs. UCLA, 8 p.m.

Jan.10: at No. 2 Michigan, 12 p.m./1 p.m.

Jan.13: at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

More Wisconsin Badgers News: