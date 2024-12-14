Game recap, analysis: Wisconsin gets out of funk, earns win over Butler on road
The Wisconsin basketball team got back in the win column, holding off a late Butler run Saturday at the Indy Classic, 83-74.
The No. 20 Badgers (9-3) were coming off consecutive losses to Michigan, Marquette and Illinois, but started this one out hot, scoring the first nine points of the game.
All five starters for Wisconsin hit double figures, led by 20 from Nolan Winter, who added eight rebounds. Steven Crowl scored 18, Max Klesmit and John Tonje each had 11, and John Blackwell chipped in 10.
Crowl and Tonje both had six rebounds with Carter Gilmore scoring seven points off the bench.
For Butler (7-4), Pierre Brooks II had a game-high 23 and Patrick McCaffrey chipped in with 16 points, seven rebounds and three assists.
Wisconsin had just three turnovers and took advantage of the six mistakes by Butler, turning them into 10 points. They were also 25 of 27 at the free throw line and held a decisive 40-24 advantage on points in the paint.
Below are live updates from the second half of Wisconsin basketball vs. Butler:
Second Half Live Updates
Final score: Wisconsin 83, Butler 74
The Badgers snap their three-game losing skid, gaining some much needed momentum by besting Butler on the road.
Wisconsin 77, Butler 65, 2:30 left in second half: Butler put a little run together to scare Wisconsin, but the Badgers are going to survive it looks like. The Bulldogs cut the lead down to seven but Carter Gilmore hit a big triple and John Tonje was clutch from the free throw stripe.
Wisconsin 66, Butler 54, 7:28 left in second: The Badgers are on their way to snapping out of their funk with a nice road win over a seven-win Butler team. They are perfect from the free throw line, making all 17, as Crowl, Nolan Winter and Max Klesmit are all in double figures.
Wisconsin 60, Butler 48 with 11:19 left in second half: Wisconsin has remained in control in the early stages of the second half, keeping Butler at bay. Steven Crowl’s big day continues, as he is up to 18 points. The Badgers have maintained a lead on the glass as both teams are shooting over 40 percent from the field with five made 3-pointers each.
Halftime Stats
Steven Crowl has 13 points and Wisconsin holds a 47-33 advantage at the break. Crowl has hit 5 of 7 shots from the field with Nolan Winter and Max Klesmit each adding nine.
All five Badger starters have scored with Winter, Crowl and John Tonje each grabbing four rebounds. Tonje, the leading scorer for Wisconsin, has seven.
Butler is led by 13 points from Pierre Brooks II and 10 from Patrick McCaffrey.
Wisconsin has led throughout, with 14 being the largest lead for the Badgers, who have just one turnover while forcing five that have led to eight points. Wisconsin also has a plus-six advantage on points in the paint.