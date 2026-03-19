Wisconsin Badgers down only one rotation player for NCAA Tournament opener against High Point

The University of Wisconsin will only be down one rotation player when it begins its NCAA Tournament run this afternoon.

The Badgers list reserve guard Jack Janicki (wrist surgery) as out for its first-round game against 12th-seed High Point (12:40 p.m. CT/TBS). Junior center Nolan Winter does not carry an injury designation, clearing the way for him to play this afternoon.

After missing the final game of the regular season and Wisconsin's three Big Ten Tournament games, Winter has gone through a full week of practice without any setbacks. He went through Wisconsin's open practice at the Moda Center on Wednesday, moving well and showing no signs of being limited.

Fifth-seed Wisconsin begins its run toward Indianapolis this afternoon against 12th-seed High Point in Portland, Oregon. Here's how to watch, listen, or stream the game, the betting line, and some things to know #Badgers https://t.co/M9YZxqNzg4 — Benjamin Worgull (@TheBadgerNation) March 19, 2026

Winter has been impactful for Wisconsin in scoring and rebounding. The team-leader with 8.6 rebounds per game, Winter is fourth in the league in rebounding average and has led the Badgers in the figure in 25 of his 30 games this year. Third on the team in scoring (13.3 ppg), Winter is shooting 69.9 percent on two pointers, which ranks 10th nationally (min. 200 FGAs). No qualifying Big Ten player has shot 70 percent since the 1986-87 season.

Those successes have Winter ranking second in the Big Ten with 12 double-doubles, joining All-Americans Ethan Happ and Frank Kaminsky as the only Badgers in the last 25 years to have at least 10 double-doubles in a season.

He's one of the few players with NCAA Tournament experience for Wisconsin, having played three career games and averaged 8.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist, and 1.0 block in 19.0 minutes per game last year.

Sophomore Austin Rapp has filled in for Winter in the starting lineup, and both he and freshman Aleksas Bieliauskas have performed well in their increased roles.

Rapp had 17 points in a win at No.15 Purdue, eight points and a season-high nine rebounds over No.9 Illinois, and 18 points on 6-for-10 three-point shooting against No.3 Michigan. Bieliauskas has averaged 10 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last four games, including scoring 16 points against the Boilermakers.

Janicki has been sidelined since breaking his wrist in an 86-69 loss at Ohio State on February 17. The redshirt sophomore has struggled offensively in his increased role this season (2.2 points in 16.5 minutes) but has been relied on by head coach Greg Gard for his defense and ability to play multiple positions in UW's small-ball lineup.



Janicki has gone through workouts this week, but Gard said Wednesday that he has yet to participate in a full practice.