Live updates, analysis: Wisconsin in control with strong start to second half at Purdue
One of the premier games of the weekend takes place in the Big Ten Conference, as the No. 16 Wisconsin men take on seventh-ranked Purdue.
Winners of three in a row, the Badgers find themselves trending in the right direction as the postseason nears. Wisconsin handled Iowa earlier this week behind a 22-point effort from John Tonje.
The Boilermakers had their four-game win streak snapped this past Tuesday night at Michigan, 75-73. Overall, they have won 11 of the last 13 around the loss to the Wolverines and a three-point setback vs. Ohio State.
Here are live updates and analysis from the Wisconsin men at Purdue:
Live Second Half Updates
Wisconsin 86, Purdue 79, 1:00 left in second half: The Boilermakers get a big 3-pointer by Myles Colvin, as we have 60 seconds left in this one. The Badgers have controlled things for much of the second half, but will need to be solid with the ball and at the free throw line to seal this key road win.
Wisconsin 81, Purdue 74, 2:29 left in second half: The Badgers hold a seven-point cushion with just over two minutes to go. The lead has been in double figures but each time, the Boilermakers knock down a big shot. Tonje has 25, Klesmit 14 and both Winter and Janicki 11 to lead Wisconsin.
Wisconsin 71, Purdue 60, 7:32 left in second half: Jack Janicki has picked up for the loss of Kamari McGee, scoring a career-high 11 with three made triples. John Tonje is at 23 and Max Klesmit and Nolan Winter have a combined 23, helping the Badgers to a double-digit lead on the road.
Wisconsin 60, Purdue 53, 11:18 left in second: Badgers are looking like a contender right now, dominating the Boilermakers on the road. Tonje has 23, Winter 11 and Max Klesmit seven, as Wisconsin has hit 10 three-pointers and is shooting 58 percent from the field.
Badgers biggest lead! Wisconsin has been locked in out of the break, taking its biggest lead of the day behind a red-hot John Tonje, who has knocked down four 3-pointers and has a game-high 23 as the Badgers lead, 60-53.
Wisconsin 50, Purdue 50, 15:47 left in second half: Tonje with a three and we head to the under 16-media timeout all tied up at 50. When we return, Tonje will have a free throw to give the Badgers a lead after being fouled by Caleb Furst. The offenses have been clicking here out of the break, as Tonje is up to 18 points to lead the Badgers while Trey Kaufman-Renn has 17 for the Boilermakers.
Halftime Stats, Analysis
Halftime score: Purdue 37, Wisconsin 36
The Badgers were hit hard in the first half with the ejection of Kamari McGee, one of their top players off the bench. He was looking to fight through a screen and the officials said he hit Trey Kaufman-Renn in the groin area.
A Flagrant Two was called and McGee sent to the locker rooms while blowing kisses to the Purdue fans.
On the court, John Tonje scored 10 points to lead Wisconsin with Nolan Winter adding eight. Both hit two 3-pointers each, as Max Klesmit scored seven.
For the Boilermakers, Fletcher Loyer has 10 points and Kaufman-Renn nine. Purdue is just 3 of 8 from the 3-point line compared to six made triples for the Badgers.