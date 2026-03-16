Wisconsin Badgers finds out tip time for NCAA Tournament first-round matchup

MADISON, Wis. - It will be brunch with the Wisconsin Badgers on Thursday.



Earning a No.5 seed in the West Region and matchup with 12th-seed High Point, the champions of the Big South Conference, the Badgers will play at 12:50 p.m. CT (10:50 a.m. local) on Thursday at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. The game will be televised on TBS.



The Badgers (24-10) are making their 29th trip to the Big Dance overall and are one of just five schools to appear in 25 of the last 27 NCAA tournaments. This is Wisconsin’s third-consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament and the eighth under head coach Greg Gard. Nationally, only eight schools have been to more NCAA Tourneys than Wisconsin during the Gard era (2016-present).

The University of Wisconsin is about to see the mirrored version of itself at the mid-major level. Some things to know about High Point - the #Badgers NCAA Tournament opponent. https://t.co/mXaDglGSJj — Benjamin Worgull (@TheBadgerNation) March 15, 2026

Wisconsin will play in Portland for the first time in its NCAA Tournament history. The Badgers will play in the West Regional for the seventh time in program history, having advanced to the 2000, 2014, 2015 Final Fours from that Region.



The Panthers (30-4) are making their second NCAA Tournament appearance since joining Division 1 in 1999, having lost last season as a No.13 seed to Purdue, 75-63.



The winner of the first-round matchup will face the winner of a game between No. 4 seed Arkansas and No. 13 seed Hawaii in the Round of 32 on Saturday, March 21.



It's the 11th time in the last 14 appearances the Badgers have earned a top-five seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Badgers are 41-27 (.603) all-time in the NCAA tournament, reaching 10 Sweet 16s, four Final Fours and winning the 1941 National Championship.