Live updates, score: No. 12 Wisconsin leads Minnesota at the half
The 12th-ranked Wisconsin men are in need of some good vibes as the regular season winds down.
They will look to find them on the road Wednesday night against Big Ten Conference rival Minnesota. The game tips at 7:30 p.m. CT and airs live on BTN.
Coming off a tough loss to Michigan State this past weekend, the Badgers will be looking to get back on track against a struggling Golden Gopher squad.
Check out our live updates and in-game analysis of Wisconsin at Minnesota below:
Live Second Half Updates
Wisconsin 40, Minnesota 33, 15:33 left in second half: The Badgers continue to keep the Gophers at a distance, but Minnesota is hanging around thanks to the play of Mitchell of the bench. He has scored the last four points of the game.
Halftime Stats, Analysis
The Badgers are lucky for the John’s, as Tonje and Blackwell have scored a combined 24 points with six rebounds to lead the way. Wisconsin looked good early but struggled through the middle portion of the half.
Nobody off the bench has scored a point, as Nolan Winter and Kamari McGee have just two combined points. The loss of Max Klesmit remains an issue Wisconsin needs to overcome.
For Minnesota, Frank Mitchell has seven with two others each adding five. The Gophers have been out-rebounded 18-12 but have committed just six turnovers.
Live First Half Updates
Halftime score: Wisconsin 33, Minnesota 27
Wisconsin 27, Minnesota 21, 3:27 left in first half: The Gophers just will not go away, as Minnesota is trying to secure a landmark win. The Badgers will need to tighten up on the defensive end and start finding better looks on offense to put this one away in the second half.
Crowl delivers! Minnesota tied the game at 14-all when Steven Crowl stepped up and sank a 3-pointer off an assist by Kamari McGee. Maybe that will be the bucket that gets the Badgers going, as they lead 17-14 with just over eight to play.
Wisconsin 12, Minnesota 10, 11:51 left in first half: The Gophers have scratched back into this one, cutting the deficit down to two. Lucye Patterson has five points to lead Minnesota.
Wisconsin 10, Minnesota 3, 16:18 left in first half: After a slow start, the Badgers have found their groove, knocking down a pair of 3-pointers while going 4 of 6 from the field.