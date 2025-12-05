How to watch, stream & listen to Wisconsin Badgers basketball vs. Marquette Golden Eagles

The biggest day for in-state college basketball is about to arrive.



Meeting for the 132nd time in a series that dates back to 1917, Wisconsin and Marquette renew the I-94 rivalry when the two schools meet for a nationally televised game at the Kohl Center on Saturday afternoon.



Thanks to a season-best 55 points in the first half, a game-high 26 points from junior John Blackwell, and 20 points from senior Nick Boyd, Wisconsin opened Big Ten play on Wednesday with an 85-73 win over Northwestern.



The Badgers (6-2) have now won their Big Ten opener in seven of the last eight seasons dating back to the 2018-19 season.

Marquette (5-4) enters the weekend having lost three of five but beat Valparaiso in overtime. The Golden Eagles continue to work through roster roles after losing their top three scorers from last season (Kam Jones, Stevie Mitchell, and David Joplin). Without adding a player through the transfer portal, head coach Shaka Smart has relied on his recruited youth, like Nigel James. The freshman guard has scored double figures in six of the team’s nine outings this season, including a pair of back-to-back efforts of 20-or-more points.



Wisconsin has won 16 straight nonconference home games and won three of the last four meetings in the series. The Golden Eagles haven't won in Madison since 2017.

How can I watch the Badgers vs. Golden Eagles?

Date: Saturday, Dec.6

Start time: 1 p.m. central

TV channel: FS1 (Jeff Levering and LaPhonso Ellis)



You can stream a sports game on Fox by subscribing to a live TV streaming service like YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, FuboTV, or Sling TV, or by subscribing to FOX One, a dedicated streaming service from FOX. Alternatively, you can use the official FOX Sports app by authenticating with the credentials from your existing pay TV or streaming service subscription.

How can I listen to Badgers vs. the Golden Eagles?

Radio: The Badger Radio Network includes numerous stations across Wisconsin, with key stations being WIBA-AM 1310 in Madison and 95.7 BIG FM in Milwaukee. Other affiliates broadcasting Badger sports include WDUZ-AM/FM in Green Bay, WXCE-AM in Amery, and WBEV-FM in Beaver Dam. The game can also be heard on Sirius XM Channel 83 or online on The Varsity Network.



Hall-of-Fame broadcaster Matt Lepay (play-by-play) and former Wisconsin first-team all-conference center Brian Butch (analyst) will call the game.

What are the recreational betting odds?

Odds according to Action Network as of Dec.5

Odds: Badgers by 10.5

Over/under: 157.5

Moneyline: Wisconsin (-710), Marquette (+480)

The info on this week's opponent

All-time, regular season: Wisconsin leads 71-60

All-time, postseason: 0-0

All-time, regular season in Madison: Wisconsin leads 41-18

Streaks: Marquette has won 1

Last meeting, regular season: Dec. 7, 2024, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Golden Eagles won, 88-74

Badgers schedule 2025

All times Central



Nov. 3: vs. Campbell, W 96-64

Nov. 7: vs. Northern Illinois, W 97-72

Nov. 11: vs. Ball State, W 86-55

Nov. 17: vs. SIUE, W 94-69

Nov. 21: vs. BYU (Salt Lake City, UT), L 70-98

Nov. 27: vs. Providence (San Diego), W 104-83

Nov. 28: vs. TCU (San Diego), L 63-74

Dec. 2: vs. Northwestern, W 85-73

Dec. 6: vs. Marquette, 1 p.m.

Dec.9: at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

Dec. 19: vs. Villanova (at Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee), 7 p.m.

Dec. 22: vs. Central Michigan, 7 p.m.

Dec. 30: vs. UW-Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

