Live updates, score: No. 24 Wisconsin takes on Ohio State
The newly-ranked Wisconsin men return to the court Tuesday night, hosting Ohio State in Big Ten Conference action.
On the heels of five consecutive victories, the Badgers (13-3, 3-2) returned to the most recent AP Poll Top 25 this week, sliding in at No. 24. Wisconsin has posted consecutive league victories over Minnesota, Rutgers and Iowa.
The Buckeyes (10-6, 2-3) have gone 3-2 over their last five, including a late-December win over Kentucky. Last time out, they fell to Oregon, 73-71.
The ESPN BPI gives the Badgers a 67 percent chance to win. They are 6.5-point favorites with the over/under set at 149.5 for the night.
Check out our live updates and in-game analysis of Wisconsin vs. Ohio State below:
(Refresh for the latest updates)
Pregame Updates
Both of these teams like to score, as Wisconsin comes in averaging 83 per game while Ohio State posts 81 a night. They are also each giving up over 70 points.