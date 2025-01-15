All Badgers

Live updates, score: No. 24 Wisconsin takes on Ohio State

Check out the latest updates as Wisconsin basketball hosts Ohio State

John Blackwell and Wisconsin host Ohio State in Big Ten Conference action Tuesday night.
John Blackwell and Wisconsin host Ohio State in Big Ten Conference action Tuesday night. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The newly-ranked Wisconsin men return to the court Tuesday night, hosting Ohio State in Big Ten Conference action.

On the heels of five consecutive victories, the Badgers (13-3, 3-2) returned to the most recent AP Poll Top 25 this week, sliding in at No. 24. Wisconsin has posted consecutive league victories over Minnesota, Rutgers and Iowa. 

The Buckeyes (10-6, 2-3) have gone 3-2 over their last five, including a late-December win over Kentucky. Last time out, they fell to Oregon, 73-71. 

The ESPN BPI gives the Badgers a 67 percent chance to win. They are 6.5-point favorites with the over/under set at 149.5 for the night.

Check out our live updates and in-game analysis of Wisconsin vs. Ohio State below:

Pregame Updates

Both of these teams like to score, as Wisconsin comes in averaging 83 per game while Ohio State posts 81 a night. They are also each giving up over 70 points. 

Published
Dana Becker
