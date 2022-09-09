Wisconsin basketball: Full 2022-2023 schedule released

While basketball is still over a month away, the Wisconsin Badgers and the Big Ten Conference released the full conference slate on Thursday for the 2022-2023 season.

With the Badgers once again hoping to make a run at a Big Ten title and an NCAA Tournament birth, the official schedule of opponents is now available.

Here is a look at the updated schedule with all of the available details at this time.

Non-Conference

South Dakota (Home) -- Monday, November 7 at the Kohl Center

The matchup with Stanford is part of the Brew City Battle, which will feature a basketball doubleheader at the home of the Milwaukee Brewers.

UW-Green Bay (Home) -- Tuesday, November 15 at the Kohl Center

Wisconsin will face off with Dayton in the first game of the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. Based on the results of that game the Badgers will play either Kansas or NC State in the second round of the tournament, and then play the third game on November 25 against Butler, BYU, Tennessee, or USC.

Wake Forest (Home) -- Tuesday, November 29 at the Kohl Center

Following a tough field in the Battle 4 Atlantis, the Badgers will take on Wake Forest in the B1G/ACC Challenge and then head to Milwaukee for an in-state contest against Marquette. Both are the hardest remaining non-conference games for Wisconsin.

Maryland (Home) -- Tuesday, December 6 at the Kohl Center

Wisconsin will begin Big Ten play with back-to-back games against Maryland and Iowa. The pair of conference games are the final part of a tough stretch for the Badgers from late November to mid-December.

Lehigh (Home) -- Thursday, December 15 at the Kohl Center

The Badgers will come back home for their final three non-conference games of the season. All three are sandwiched around the holiday break for students and Wisconsin should be the heavy favorite in each.

Minnesota (Home) -- Tuesday, January 3 at the Kohl Center

(Home) -- Tuesday, January 10 at the Kohl Center Indiana (Away) -- Saturday, January 14 at Assembly Hall in Indiana

After wrapping up non-conference play, the Badgers have a tough four-game stretch to kick off the 2023 portion of their schedule. Weekend road games to Illinois and Indiana will test Wisconsin early.

Penn State (Home) -- Tuesday, January 17 at the Kohl Center

(Away) -- Wednesday, January 25 at the XFINITY Center Illinois (Home) -- Saturday, January 28 at the Kohl Center

Wisconsin will have consecutive road games at Northwestern and Maryland before coming back home for a stripe-out against Illinois. The Saturday matinee versus Illinois will be the first weekend home game of Wisconsin's Big Ten slate and a pivotal matchup.

Ohio State (Away) -- Thursday, February 2 at The Schottenstein Center

(Away) -- Wednesday, February 8 at the Bryce Jordan Center Nebraska (Away) -- Saturday, February 11 at Pinnacle Bank Arena

While the next four games are not quite as difficult, outside of Ohio State, three of the four are on the road. The three road contests will be a tough test for Wisconsin midway through Big Ten play, but this is a winnable group of games.

Michigan (Home) -- Tuesday, February 14 at the Kohl Center

(Home) -- Saturday, February 18 at the Kohl Center Iowa (Home) -- Wednesday, February 22 at the Kohl Center

Wisconsin will only play Rutgers once this season and fortunately that game will be played inside the Kohl Center. All three games above are huge opportunities for the Badgers, as Rutgers is a Saturday matchup and Iowa will be a white-out. However, Michigan coming to town on Valentine's Day is the headliner after everything that transpired a season ago.

(Home) -- Thursday, March 2 at the Kohl Center Minnesota (Away) -- Sunday, March 5 at The Barn

Wisconsin will return the favor by heading to Ann Arbor just 12 days later in what will probably be a contentious game as well. The Badgers will then host Purdue in their lone game of the year before wrapping up the regular season at Minnesota for a rivalry game.

