NCAA Tournament recap: Michigan State first Big Ten team to reach Elite Eight
We are winding down March Madness, as the NCAA Tournament is now set for Elite Eight action this weekend. After four teams secured spots in the next round Thursday, four more did the same on Friday night.
Alabama, Florida, Duke and Texas Tech made it through action with wins in the Sweet 16. They will take to the court Saturday for bids to the Final Four in San Antonio next weekend on the line.
The lone Big Ten team competing on Thursday was eliminated, as Maryland fell to Florida. Three more are in action starting with Michigan State, as Michigan and Purdue close out the session.
Michigan State marches into Elite Eight
Tom Izzo has done it once again, directing the Spartans into the final eight with a thrilling 73-70 victory over Ole Miss. Michigan State erased a halftime deficit, advancing to the Elite Eight for the 11th time.
Jase Richardson scored 20, Coen Carr had 15 and Jaden Akins 13, as the Spartans were 19 of 22 from the free throw line. For the Rebels, Sean Pedulla scored 24 and Matthew Murrell added 13.
NCAA TOURNAMENT RESULTS
Sweet 16 Round
Thursday’s results
- Alabama 113, BYU 88
- Florida 87, Maryland 71
- Duke 100, Arizona 93
- Texas Tech 85, Arkansas 83 (OT)
Friday’s results
- Michigan State 73, Ole Miss 70
- Tennessee 78, Kentucky 65
- Michigan vs. Auburn, 8:39 p.m. (CBS)
- Purdue vs. Houston, 9:09 p.m. (TBC/truTV)
Elite Eight Round
Saturday’s Games
- Texas Tech vs. Florida (-6.5-point favorites), 5:09 p.m. (TBS/truTV)
- Alabama vs. Duke (-6.5-point favorites), 7:49 p.m. (TBS/truTV)
Sunday’s Games
- Michigan State vs. Michigan/Auburn winner
- Tennessee vs. Purdue/Houston winner
(All start times are CST)