Nick Boyd dazzles as Wisconsin Badgers Blow Out No.10 Michigan State

MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin's first two wins over top-10 opponents were nailbiters. The Badgers' third victory was a statement.

Led by the dynamic guard tandem of Nick Boyd and John Blackwell, Wisconsin led by as many as 24 points in a 92-71 demolition of No.10 Michigan State at the Kohl Center.

It's the most points the Badgers (18-7, 10-4 Big Ten) have scored against the Spartans since 1975 and the biggest margin of victory against an AP Top-10 opponent in school history.

Boyd scored 20 of 29 in the first half, Blackwell scored 19 of his 24 in the second, and the Badgers hit 15 threes to move into a fifth-place tie in the conference standings, a half-game behind Nebraska and Purdue in the race for a top-four finish and a double bye in the conference tournament.

The weatherman called for storms ☔️ pic.twitter.com/7FQcvjtErg — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) February 14, 2026

Wisconsin came out ahead in nearly every stat category. Each team had 38 rebounds, but Wisconsin had 19 second-chance points. UW was +14 in points in the paint and points off turnovers, and +21 in points off three-pointers.

The only advantage the Spartans (20-5, 10-4) had in their biggest margin of defeat on the season was being +14 in fast-break points.

The game was never close, not with how well Wisconsin executed in the opening 20 minutes.

UW hit its first five threes and then another three on a 15-0 run that broke the game wide open. UW was 10-for-17 from three in the first half and 19-for-33 overall, a 57.6 shooting percentage against a defense ranked fourth nationally in efficiency.

Boyd was the catalyst with 20 points, three assists, and no turnovers in the opening half, scoring nine in the final 8:12 of the half when Blackwell was on the bench with two fouls.

Michigan State's four captains, center Carson Cooper, forwards Coen Carr and Jaxon Kohler, and guard Jeremy Fears Jr., averaged a combined 49.4 points through 24 games.

UW made Cooper a non-factor by keeping him in foul trouble, Kohler had five and didn't score until 16:13 remained, and Fears Jr. was 3-for-12 for the field. Carr was the only one who had any measure of success, scoring a team-high 19 points.

Michigan State's season-long shooting inconsistencies couldn't help them keep pace. Coming into the game ranked 76th in field goal percentage (47.1) and 139th in three-point shooting (34.8), the Spartans were shackled by UW's defense and finished at 36.4 percent overall and 29.6 percent from three.

IMSU's lowest shooting percentage since January 2 didn't allow the Spartans to get closer than 15 points in the second half.

What it means: With a third Quad-1A win and third victory over an AP Top-10 team, you should be able to put Wisconsin's name in the 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket with a sharpie.

Star of the game: Speaking of permanent marker, Boyd's name belongs on the first-team All-Big Ten list. His play sparked the Badgers from the opening tip, and his ability to drive and create at the rim helped UW extend the lead when Blackwell was on the bench. Only Alando Tucker (19) and Frank Kaminsky (17) have had more 20-point games in a season than Boyd.

Stat of the game: Michigan State had 14 offensive rebounds against Wisconsin, but the extra possessions only generated eight second-chance points, as UW delivered back-to-back stellar rebounding efforts.

Reason to be Concerned: Freshman forward Aleksas Bieliauskas has not performed well in the last two games against bigger and more physical frontcourts. While he was credited with five rebounds and three blocks, he had half of UW's six turnovers and attempted only four shots.

Don’t overlook: Wisconsin had an 18-4 edge in points in the paint in the first half, neutralizing Michigan State's size with its dribble penetration and perimeter marksmanship.

What’s next: Wisconsin is back on the road to take on Ohio State for the second time in 18 days. The Buckeyes (16-8, 8-6) are 2-1 heading into their weekend nonconference game against No.15 Virginia in Nashville, having picked up an important home win over fellow bubble school USC on Wednesday.

Senior guard Bruce Thornton continues to lead the team in scoring at 19.3 ppg. He scored a team-high 18 in Ohio State's 92-82 loss at the Kohl Center but led the team with 21 points, eight assists, and six rebounds against the Trojans.

The tip from Value City Arena will be at 7:30 p.m. CT and will be televised by FS1.

More Wisconsin Badgers News: