Former Wisconsin Badgers standout delivers a career-best NBA performance



The Indiana Pacers are heading for the NBA Draft lottery, but former University of Wisconsin center Micah Potter is doing his best to make sure he keeps cashing a professional paycheck.



Potter took advantage of Indiana sitting eight players by delivering the best performance of his NBA career, finishing with 19 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 3PT, 6-8 FT), 12 rebounds, two blocks, and a steal in the Pacers' win over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

Micah Potter CAREER-HIGH 19 Points, 12 Rebs, 2 Blocks full highlight vs Nets I 25-26 NBA Season pic.twitter.com/VnXNhnllFV — Hoops Showtime (@HoopsShowtime12) February 12, 2026

Signed to a two-year, $4.33 million contract in December to provide frontcourt depth, Potter's contract became fully guaranteed for the remainder of the season as he continues to provide productive minutes off the bench. Over the last three games, Potter has averaged 12.3 points and 7.3 rebounds.



Those numbers mimic what he produced in two seasons in Madison



Ruled ineligible for the first semester of the 2019-20 season after the NCAA denied his immediate eligibility transfer waiver, Potter ended up playing the final 21 games of the season with three starts for the Badgers, averaging 10.1 points and 6.2 rebounds.



In Wisconsin's 60-56 win at Indiana that clinched a share of the Big Ten title, Potter delivered a 3-point play, five rebounds (two offensive that led to six points), an assist and a steal in the final 6:52, all the while playing with four fouls. He finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds in what turned out to be the final game of the season.



Potter played all 31 games the following season and averaged 12.5 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.



He went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft but has journeyed through the league. He signed short-term contracts with the Miami Heat and the Detroit Pistons in 2021, an Exhibit-10 contract (one-year non-guaranteed) with the Pistons in 2022, a two-way deal with the Utah Jazz in 2022-23 and 23-24, and a training camp deal with the San Antonio Spurs last August.



His most extensive playing time came with the Jazz in 2024-25, averaging 4.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 0.8 assists in 38 games (10 starts).



Potter is the only former Badgers player getting consistent minutes in the NBA, and guard Chucky Hepburn has appeared in just two games for the Toronto Raptors.

