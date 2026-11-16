Owen Foxwell's brilliant performance helps Wisconsin Badgers avoid upset against Coastal Carolina

MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin survived a huge scare Sunday night, getting a wake-up call before the power-conference schools start appearing on the schedule.

Trailing by as many as 10 points in the first half, the Badgers found their urgency in the second half, riding their defense and their point guard's hot hand in an 89-81 victory over Coastal Carolina at the Kohl Center on Sunday night.

Point guard Owen Foxwell had a career-high 33 points and six assists to lead three Wisconsin (4-0) players in double figures. Foxwell scored 27 points in the second half, but it was his defense that helped light the fuse that kept the Badgers unblemished heading into this week's Baha Mar Championship in Nassau, Bahamas.

A career night for Foxy 🦊 pic.twitter.com/Tow1AGaQ7j — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 16, 2026

Seeing center Derrick Green stuck in the corner and trying to kick the ball to the top of the key, Foxwell jumped the passing lane and converted his coast-to-coast layup with a Euro Step. It was part of his nine points in 10 possessions, a stretch that gave UW its biggest lead, 53-48, since the opening minutes.

More importantly, Wisconsin got refocused defensively.

Darius Washington had 19 points off the bench for Coastal Carolina (2-3), which put four players in double figures on its quest for the program's first win over a Big Ten team and first power-conference road win since March 2019.

The Chanticleers led by as many as 10 points in the first half, sparked by a 19-3 run that included six straight made field goals. UW spent the final eight minutes of the half unable to chip the lead below five, handcuffed by unforced errors and going 8-for-14 on shots around the rim.

UW flipped the switch to start the second half, setting the tone over the first 10 possessions when it held Coastal Carolina to 2-for-9 shooting and four turnovers.

After giving up 1.229 points per possession in the first half, Wisconsin dropped that number to 1.00 in the second half.

The Badgers still had to sweat through the last media timeout. Giving up two offensive rebounds and a three-point play to cut the lead to four with 5:43 remaining, Foxwell hit two free throws on the ensuing possession, executing an uncontested driving layup with a quick first step, and helped forced a turnover that led to a Braeden Carrington (11 points) layup.

The 75-65 lead was Wisconsin's biggest of the game

What it means: A sleepy, sparse crowd didn't give Wisconsin much energy and the level of play reflected it. Talent won out in the end, but the Badgers are two weeks into the season and are still searching for a level of consistency.

Star of the game: Nolan Winter (14 points, nine rebounds) had an important bounce-back game, but it's impossible to overlook Foxwell and how his play led the comeback. Solid on both ends of the floor, Foxwell added three steals and one turnover in 32 minutes on the court.

Stat of the game: Wisconsin overcame a night in which it was outrebounded 45-37. UW's best rebounder was Will Garlock. The sophomore finished with 10 rebounds, shattering his previous career high of five.

Reason to be Concerned: While shooting 25-for-34 from the free throw line isn't great, the big concern was Carrington taking an inadvertent shoulder to the head from guard Jack Janicki on a layup with 1:54 remaining. Attended by UW Athletic Trainer Brent Neuharth, Carrington's injury was concerning enough that head coach Greg Gard and his assistants eventually made his way over to assess the situation. Remaining on the floor for several minutes, Carrington was eventually helped to his feet and needed help getting to the locker room.

Don’t overlook: Wisconsin drew four offensive fouls, three coming in the second half as the Badgers were starting to lock in defensively.

What’s next: Wisconsin will play its first games away from home when the Badgers fly out of the country to face Seton Hall in the Baha Mar Championship semifinals. The Pirates (3-1) rank 27th nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, having held their first three opponents to 62 points or less. Guard Roddie Anderson is the only player averaging double figures (13.3), but the Pirates have an additional five players averaging at least seven points.



The first meeting between the two schools is scheduled for 7 p.m. The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.