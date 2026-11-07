Wisconsin Badgers' swarming team defense overwhelms Delaware at the Kohl Center

MADISON, Wis. - Consistently bludgeoned and beaten up defensively a season ago, the University of Wisconsin made it its offseason mission to regain its defensive grit. There's no question that game two was a step in the right direction.

Wisconsin's team defense was the catalyst for a 73-64 victory over Delaware on a poor shooting night at the Kohl Center on Friday night,

Five Badgers (2-0) reached double figures, including a team-high 16 points from Braeden Carrington and Owen Foxwell and a double-double from forward Victory Onuetu (11 points and 11 rebounds), but Wisconsin’s collective defensive effort was the star.

FINAL #Badgers Scoring

Braeden Carrington 16, Owen Foxwell 16, Victory Onuetu 11, Nolan Winter 11, Eian Elmer 11, Jack Janicki 7, Zach Kinziger 1.



UW shot 39.7 percent overall and 33.3 percent from three, but held Delaware to 35.6 percent. — Benjamin Worgull (@TheBadgerNation) November 7, 2026

Delaware opened the season with a 105-point performance against a Division-3 school, scoring 50 points in each half and shooting over 59 percent. The Fightin' Blue Hens (1-1) managed just 35.6 percent against Wisconsin.

It was a stark departure from last season when the Badgers rode their offense to the NCAA Tournament, averaging 83.0 points per game and delivered a program-record 12 games of at least 90 points.

Things didn't look great, however, if Wisconsin wasn't in a shootout. The Badgers were 1-7 in games where it shot less than 40 percent from the floor. On a night when Wisconsin shot 39.7 percent, its defense sparked the separation in the second half.

Clinging to a one-point lead, UW built an 11-point lead over eight possessions. UW forced three turnovers, one leading to Nolan Winter's fast-break layup, and two one-shot possessions.

Carrington’s hustle created two of those turnovers. He forced a steal and broke up a layup attempt in 10 seconds before the under-16 timeout, a possession that UW defenders ended up forcing a turnover after swarming a post entry pass.

Wisconsin never allowed the lead to dip below nine after the 9:35 mark.

Chuck Bailey III scored a game-high 26 points for Delaware.

What it means: Delaware was a step up in competition from Denver with a roster largely reshaped by multiple power-conference transfers. UW can take solace in that it allowed few easy buckets to the Blue Hens.

Star of the game: Carrington was an impact player on both ends of the court, especially with his ability to connect on spot-up threes and make high-impact defensive plays.

Stat of the game: Wisconsin committed one fewer turnover than Delaware (8-9), but the Badgers held a decisive edge in points off turnovers (16-2).

Reason to be Concerned: The depth of Wisconsin's bench has yet to show itself as a strength in two games. The Badgers received just eight points from their reserves, seven coming from Jack Janicki and none from Austin Rapp.

Don’t overlook: Wisconsin sophomore center Will Garlock returned after missing Monday's opener. He finished scoreless with a missed shot, a foul, and a turnover in six minutes.

What’s next: Wisconsin will continue its homestand early next week when the Badgers host Fairfield on Tuesday night. The Stags lost their season opener to Vermont and will play at Bryant Sunday before traveling to Madison.

Sophomore Declan Wucherpfennig was named the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference preseason player of the year, an honor he backed up by scoring a career-high 25 points in the opener.

UW beat visiting Fairfield, 76-55, on December 31, 1992, in the only previous meeting between the schools.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The game will be televised by the Big Ten Network.