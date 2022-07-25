Wisconsin offers 2024 power forward Jesse McCulloch

Still looking for their first commitment in the 2024 recruiting class, Greg Gard and the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball staff continues to scour the country for top talent to prioritize for the future.

Days after offering Pennsylvania forward Royce Parham, the Badgers made another new offer in the 2024 cycle, this time to Ohio big man Jesse McCulloch.

From Lutheran East High School in Cleveland, McCulloch has been on Wisconsin's radar for a while, but the Badgers officially offered him on Monday after watching him live over the weekend at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam.

Although he is currently unranked by both 247 Sports and Rivals, McCulloch is a rising prospect on the AAU circuit. In the month of July alone, he has added several new scholarship offers, including a slew of high-major offers in the past week.

Wisconsin joins Akron, Butler, Cleveland State, Eastern Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Michigan State, Missouri, Ohio, Toledo, Virginia Tech, and Xavier, per his Twitter account.

At 6-foot-8 and just under 200 pounds, McCulloch is a stretch-four, making him an ideal fit in Wisconsin's inside-out offensive scheme. He is an excellent outside shooter and excels as a pick-n-pop scorer, but he is also developing as a low-post scorer as well.

In watching some of his highlights, he seems to have grown in many areas of his game in the past year or so, and college coaches are clearly taking notice. The Ohio native plays on the AAU circuit for Indy Heat and helped guide them to the championship game of the Peach Jam over the weekend.

The offer to McCulloch comes on the heels of missing out on Peoria big man Cooper Koch back in late June, as the Badgers continue to fill out their 2024 recruiting board.

Here is an updated list of the players with a known offer in the 2024 class:

Jesse McCulloch: 6-foot-8 power forward

Royce Parham: 6-foot-8 power forward/small forward

James Brown: 6-foot-10 center

JT Rock: 7-foot center

Raleigh Burgess: 6-foot-10 center

Daniel Freitag: 6-foot-2 poing guard

Kon Knueppel: 6-foot-5 small forward

Nick Janowski: 6-foot-3 shooting guard

Jack Robison: 6-foot-6 small forward

The Badgers have commitments from power forward Gus Yalden and combo-guard John Blackwell in the 2023 class and will have Nolan Winter on campus in the coming weeks for an official visit.

You can see a few clips of McCulloch in action below.

