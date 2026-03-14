The Wisconsin Badgers answered a massive lingering question mark in win over Illinois

CHICAGO -- The Wisconsin Badgers have proved a lot since the calendar flipped to 2026.

They defeated four teams ranked in the Top 15 of the AP Poll, with three of those victories coming on the road. They showed they can physically compete with the brutes of the Big Ten. They proved their defense could perform well enough to slow explosive offenses.

But if there was one question that clouded their recent ascent, it was if they'd be able to win big games without being scorching hot from three-point range.

They answered that question resoundingly Friday, defeating Illinois 91-88 in overtime to advance to the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

Marching into Saturday 😤 pic.twitter.com/pP3jlTNRC4 — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 13, 2026

The Wisconsin Badgers proved they don't have to make three-pointers to compete with elite teams

In each of Wisconsin's four ranked victories, they made 15 or more three-pointers and shot a combined 46.7 percent from beyond the arc.

As a result, they developed a reputation as a team that could beat anybody in the country, but only if the shots were falling.

And to a degree, that identity had been accurate. Before Friday's game, when the Badgers shot 10/41 (24.4%) on three-pointers, they were 2-8 in games where they mades 33.3 percent or fewer of their three-pointers.

The two wins came against Northern Illinois and UW-Milwaukee.

Still, calling the Badgers one dimensional didn't make sense to players on the team.

“Obviously we shoot a lot of threes," Senior guard Andrew Rohde said Friday. "But when people say we rely on the three, it’s confusing because we’re still getting to the paint a lot and touching the paint, drive and kick and getting layups.”

Wisconsin, taking an analytically-driven offensive approach seeks out shots at the rim or behind the arc. And with a wealth of shooters on the perimeter, oftentimes a three-pointer is the best look the offense could ask for.

When an opposing defense prioritizes preventing the Badgers from launching threes, that's when a result like Friday's comes into play.

Best back court in the country? No doubt about it.



Nick Boyd and John Blackwell carry the #Badgers into the Big Ten Tournament semifinals with a 91-88 overtime victory over No.9 Illinois https://t.co/4gLRQq1Gjw — Benjamin Worgull (@TheBadgerNation) March 13, 2026

Nick Boyd (38 points) and John Blackwell (31 points) attacked the rim relentlessly, combining to shoot 15-17 on two-pointers while attempting 22 total free throws.

"I think we did a great job (at Illinois on Feb. 10) of just getting downhill, playing off two feet and kicking it out to shooters," Blackwell said. "So I think today, they were running us off the line, and then we just found cracks."

It's no secret that the Badgers want to shoot threes, but it's their willingness to take what the defense gives them that makes their offense so dangerous.

After attempting 23 three-pointers in the first half against the Illini, Wisconsin shot 18 across the second period and overtime, combined, getting their point production from the free throw line or in the painted area, instead.

Now that Wisconsin has shown it's versatility offensively, it could make them even more of a March Madness threat.

“We’re a team capable of anything at this point", Braeden Carrington said. "It’s a good confidence boost for us, knowing that we don’t have to hit shots just to win. But it shows that we’re going to get into these tough games in this tournament and we’re going to be able to fight.