Three Takeaways From the Complete 2026-27 Wisconsin Badgers Basketball Schedule

The Big Ten released its official conference schedule for the 2026-27 season on Wednesday, and with that, the Badgers now know their complete slate of games for the upcoming season.

Wisconsin finalized its non-conference schedule in early August, and with the Big Ten slate fully filled out, we know everything we need to know about the Badgers' schedule with the season creeping ever closer.

Below, Badgers On SI offers three takeaways from Wisconsin's complete 2026-27 mens hoops schedule:

Early ramp-up should help this team gel

Wisconsin's new Australian PG Owen Foxwell. | NBL

Wisconsin basketball is going to look a lot different in 2026-27. Gone is the dynamic backcourt of Nick Boyd and John Blackwell that combined to average 40-plus points a game and had an argument for the best guard duo in the country.

In are eight new players: two American freshmen, two international freshmen, three transfers and a one-year international rental. That means new faces account for more than half of the current 14-man roster.

That also means its going to take some for this team to come together and learn how to play with one another. The Badgers are surely grinding this offseason to build cohesion and chemistry as per usual, but it might not look the prettiest immediately.

That's why it helps that the Badgers get to open up against Denver, Delaware, Fairfield and Coastal Carolina, in that order. Last season, Wisconsin also had four buy games before it had to go to Salt Lake City to get smoked by BYU.

It hasn't always gotten that ramp-up, however. In 2024-25, the Badgers faced (and bested) Arizona in their fourth game. The year before that, Wisconsin had to face Tennessee and Providence in games two and three.

“It’s gonna be like this almost every year. Similar to last year, I think we’ve done a really good job of coming together. On the court, off the court, in the locker room, we’ve had no issues, everyone’s gotten along really well. That’s a credit to our staff, the guys they recruit," senior Jack Janicki said this summer.

Lighter out-of-conference slate overall

Due to what was perhaps a lack of gelling from last year's team early on, Wisconsin dropped a handful of its non-conference games. It got blown out by BYU, as mentioned, but it also fell to eventual NCAA tournament teams Villanova and TCU.

Teams like Marquette, Villanova and Auburn figure to be tournament teams this season, but none of them have the future No. 1 overall pick on their roster (AJ Dybantsa) and none of them figure to be quite as good as the Cougars were last year, especially offensively.

These are still going to be tough matchups for the Badgers, especially facing Marquette in Milwaukee and Villanova in Philly. But considering two of Wisconsin's first three Big Ten games are against Purdue and Illinois, it'll face plenty of daunting opponents without facing the potential No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft in the out-of-conference slate.

The Big Ten could be an immediate bloodbath

Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wisconsin opens its Big Ten slate on the road at Northwestern. That's not too daunting of a first conference game, but the the next two matchups? Purdue and Illinois, consecutively. Both of them are at the Kohl Center, which is the only saving grace for what's a brutal start to the conference schedule.

The Badgers could be one of the best teams in the Big Ten and still start 1-2 in conference play simply from having to play the Boilermakers and the Illini, the latter of which are expected to be especially unstoppable this season.