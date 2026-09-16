Quick Takeaways from Wisconsin Basketball's Big Ten Schedule Release

We already knew Wisconsin men's basketball's Big Ten opponents ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Now, we know the Badgers' full lineup of Big Ten games and when each of them will take place. The conference dropped its regular season schedule for the upcoming 2026-27 campaign, and the Badgers now have their complete roadmap for what will be the 12th year of the Greg Gard experience in Madison.

Every matchup has its flavor.



Find your favorite on our 2026–27 Big Ten schedule



🔗 https://t.co/ahbVl05jQf pic.twitter.com/CLD3wSMIKV — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) September 16, 2026

Wisconsin finalized its non-conference schedule in early August, meaning the Badgers now know their complete schedule for the 2026-27 season. Below, Badgers On SI offers three quick takeaways from Wisconsin's official Big Ten slate:

Big Ten play starts off with a bang

Wisconsin's first game in Big Ten play is a road trip to Northwestern. The Wildcats are expected to be one of the worst teams in the conference this season, so the very first game is something of a lighter start. But immediately afterwards, the Badgers return to Madison and must host Purdue. After a handful of non-conference games in between, Wisconsin then resumes Big Ten play back at home — against Illinois. Those are quite the first two home games in conference play.

Crucial stretch of winnable games

We don't know with absolute certainty, of course, who is going to be good this year in the Big Ten. Each and every year, there's always surprise upstart teams as well as big letdowns.

What's more, there's really no such thing as a "breather" in conference play; anyone can lose to anyone, especially on the road. Nonetheless, if there's one stretch of the Badgers' schedule that looks a little lighter, it's the last week of January into early February.

Wisconsin hosts Washington on Jan. 23 before facing Maryland and Minnesota on the road consecutively. Before a huge home game against Michigan, the Badgers get to wrap up that four-game stretch by hosting Oregon. If those teams perform on par with expectations this season, Wisconsin should go 3-1 across that stretch at the very least.

Marquee clash to wrap things up

Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo talks with guard Jeremy Fears Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In recent years, Wisconsin has had to face a conference front-runner to close out the regular season more often than not. That'll continue in 2026-27, as the Badgers will go on the road to face Michigan State at the Breslin Center.

In 2023-24, Wisconsin closed its season with Purdue at home and lost, 78-70. Last year, the Badgers also had to close out against the Boilermakers but they waltzed into Mackey Arena and stunned the Boilermakers on senior day.