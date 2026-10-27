Three things to watch in Wisconsin basketball exhibition game against Oklahoma State

MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin will once again ramp up for its season opener by playing a team from the Sooner State.



A year after being tested by Oklahoma at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum, Wisconsin will close its exhibition season when it hosts Oklahoma State at the Kohl Center (6:30 p.m./BTN+), the first meeting against the Cowboys since 1983.



UW has slowly increased its level of competition during the exhibition season, beating Division-2 Parkside on October 10, knocking off Green Bay on the road on October 15, and now a power-five opponent that won 20 games a season ago.



Here are three things to watch as UW prepares for its November 2 opener.

One last exhibition test



Badgers 🆚 Cowboys

⏰ 6 p.m.

📍 Kohl Center

🔗 https://t.co/J8C5gsLq9a pic.twitter.com/yOxPrNpx5x — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) October 27, 2026

How will UW handle Oklahoma State's guards

For a program that wants to make defense a high priority in 2026-27, Wisconsin will likely be tested by a Cowboys team built around their offense.



Oklahoma State shot 63 percent from the floor in an exhibition win over Tulsa, and saw its guards deliver some punches.



Kahie Natt is taking advantage of the temporary injunction surrounding an extra year of eligibility. Natt was close to averaging a double-double last season (10.8 ppg, 8.2 rpg) and nearly had a triple-double in an exhibition win over Tulsa with 26 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists. Hitting eight field goals and eight free throws is solid, but adding a game-high five steals sets a tone defensively.



UW will also get a good look at freshman Anthony Felesi, who is seeing extended minutes with senior guard Kayne Clary out. Felesi had 18 points and six rebounds in 28 minutes against New Mexico and 10 points and four rebounds in 29 minutes against Tulsa.

Welcome to the Owen Foxwell show



▪️ 21 points

▪️ Six assists

▪️ Four steals pic.twitter.com/mbiEJhPQmp — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) October 16, 2026

Foxwell's Command

Point guard Owen Foxwell's first game of American basketball was mostly about facilitating (six assists), careful shot selection (3-for-5), and some early-year miscues (four turnovers). His second game was more of a showing that he can be counted on to control a game with his offense.



Foxwell had eight of UW's 10 points in a 10-0 run that changed the flow of a competitive first half. He started the run with a three-pointer and delivered a fast-break layup off a steal shortly after. Those eight points contributed to his team-high 21 points (5-for-8) that went along with another six assists and four steals. Most importantly, Foxwell cut his turnovers down to two.



With plenty of size and depth in the frontcourt and capable guards around him, Foxwell's ability to build chemistry within the offense is the critical element if Wisconsin wants to be as efficient offensively as it was a season ago.

The next step? Dominance.@NolanWinter5 is ready to take his game to another level. Get to know the big man in Episode 1 of All Access presented by @Culvers pic.twitter.com/BVQMKtYBjS — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) October 18, 2026

A tough post presence

After having a distinct size advantage in their first two tuneups, Wisconsin's frontcourt rotation of Nolan Winter, Austin Rapp, Will Garlock, and Victory Onuetu will face more interior size from OK State, which lists five players 6-10 and taller.



It's unknown if OK State will have 6-10 forward Mekhi Ragland (one of four returners from last year) or 6-9 forward Jordan Burks (OSU's top scorer during its July exhibition tour with 14.3 ppg), but the Cowboys held the Golden Hurricane to 43.6 percent shooting, seven steals and three blocked shots.



The group that was on the floor for the Cowboys was subtle on the offensive glass, giving up 13 offensive rebounds, but a large portion of that group was responsible for the 22 offensive rebounds and a 27-12 second-chance advantage over New Mexico in the first exhibition game.



UW is scheduled to face a power-conference opponent until the Big Ten opener (although the Badgers could draw NC State in The Bahamas), so these will be valuable possessions on both ends tonight.