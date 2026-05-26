Three Traits Wisconsin Basketball Should Target For Its Final Roster Spot

After deftly navigating what once appeared to be a daunting offseason, the Badgers look pretty well-positioned ahead of 2026-27.

Wisconsin has added six players into the mix since it was bounced early from March Madness, re-tooling a roster that loses five of its top seven players.

Still, the Badgers have one more roster spot open, and they've patiently bided their time and are clearly in no rush to take a chance on a random long-shot journeyman transfer.

Wisconsin knows it can be somewhat picky with how sustainably and efficiently general manager Marc VandeWettering and the rest of the staff reloaded for next season.

The Badgers could be looking at any number of avenues to complete their roster, from the portal to high school freshmen to overseas talent. But regardless of the player, what specific traits should Wisconsin target for the final roster spot, based on what they already have on paper and what they could still use more of? Badgers On SI takes a look below:

1. Passing/playmaking

Former Wisconsin Badgers guard Andrew Rohde. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Australian presumed starting point guard Owen Foxwell is a skilled facilitator, and I see him making plenty of things happen for this offense. Still, Wisconsin could use more passing, court vision and facilitation.



Outside of Foxwell, the Badgers don't have a player who averaged more than 1.6 assists per game last season. Nick Boyd was a true point for Wisconsin in 2025-26, but he had help in the facilitation department, as Andrew Rohde averaged 2.9 assists per game and his veteran feel for the court really helped keep the Badgers' offense humming.



Meanwhile, Wisconsin has added lots of intriguing offensive ability, but not a lot of individual shot-creation — the Badgers are going to need good ball movement as they won't be able to rely on isolation ball nearly as much in 2026-27.

2. On-ball defense

Wisconsin guard Andrew Rohde thwarts a basket by Illinois guard Andrej Stojakovic. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Again, this is another skill that Rohde's departure creates a pretty big need for. Wisconsin struggled on defense in 2025-26, logging its second-worst adjusted defensive efficiency rating on KenPom in the Gard era. The Badgers didn't have a good defense as a team, but they also lacked defensive specialists. Again, this is another skill that Rohde's departure creates a pretty big need for. Wisconsin struggled on defense in 2025-26, logging its second-worst adjusted defensive efficiency rating on KenPom in the Gard era. The Badgers didn't have a good defense as a team, but they also lacked defensive specialists.



Miami University transfer wing Eian Elmer is lauded for his defense, and his size at 6-foot-7 certainly helps. But Wisconsin needs more tough, fiesty on-ball defenders, because as promising as they are, that's not what offseason additions Foxwell and Trey Autry provide in the backcourt, and the same can be said for returning guards Hayden Jones and Zach Kinziger.

3. Slashing

Former Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Dribble penetration is going to be so crucial for this offense. The Badgers have plenty of players that can stand on the perimeter and hit a three. But in order to get those shooters good looks? They need guards who can penetrate into the paint and draw the defense inwards.



That's a huge part of what Boyd and John Blackwell provided last season, and both guards were each so skilled that they could usually handle business at the rim and finish on their own. Wisconsin obviously isn't going to be able to replicate that kind of impact, but adding another player who can drive to the rim and draw the gravitational pull of the defense would be huge.