Former Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell reportedly down to two schools

MADISON, Wis. - Former University of Wisconsin guard John Blackwell is reportedly down to two schools, both of which are going to make the Badgers irritated.

After officially entering the transfer portal on Thursday, Blackwell is reportedly down to Duke and Illinois for his final year of eligibility, a source confirms to Badgers on SI and first reported by 247sports.

The Illini have momentum after making their first Final Four since 2005 and are on the short list of schools that have yet to see a player enter the transfer portal. Illinois has to replace starting guard Kylan Boswell (graduation) and likely first-team All-Big Ten guard Keaton Wagler (NBA Draft), but Illinois will have a loaded frontcourt with the expected return of David Mirkovic, Andrej Stojakovic, and Tomislav Ivisic.

A thread to keep you up to date with all the incoming and outgoing roster movement of Wisconsin #Badgers basketball. https://t.co/gxHetizyVB — Benjamin Worgull (@TheBadgerNation) April 7, 2026

Illinois also got a huge recruiting boost with the commitment of four-star point guard Quentin Coleman. The top-35 prospect led his Missouri high school to a state title and averaged 23.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 2.6 steals while shooting 64.9% from the field and 50.6% from three. Adding a veteran "2" guard next to him, like Blackwell, is ideal.

Throw in the fact that Blackwell's dad, Glynn Blackwell, appeared in 106 games (57 starts) at Illinois (1984-88), averaging 12.1 ppg as a senior, the opportunity to come full circle for Blackwell would be highly appealing.

Duke is facing more roster turnover than the Illini. Cameron Boozer is expected to turn pro, and reserve guard/forwards Darren Harris and Nikolas Khamenia are entering the portal. However, the Blue Devils are bringing in the 247Sports Composite top-rated recruiting class, consisting of five-stars Bryson Howard (SF), Deron Rippey Jr. (PG), and Cameron Williams (PF), and four-star center Maxime Meyer.

Blackwell's scoring ability and experience would be a key piece to helping Duke's young backcourt thrive. Moreover, considering Blackwell’s goal is playing in the NBA, playing for a Blue Devils program that has produced 11 first-round picks since 2021 (five more than any other school) wouldn't hurt.

A third-team All-Big Ten selection for the Badgers last season after shooting 43.0 percent overall, 38.9 percent from three, and 85.9 percent from the free-throw line, Blackwell became the ninth Big Ten player since 2000 to average at least 19 points, five rebounds, two assists, and one steal per game.