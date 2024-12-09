Watch, stream Wisconsin basketball vs. Illinois: TV channel, spread, game odds
The 20th-ranked Wisconsin men need a win. The Badgers will look to do just that on Tuesday night when they travel to Illinois.
Tip in the Big Ten Conference contest is set for 8 p.m. with the game streaming live on Peacock.
Wisconsin (8-2, 0-1) dropped its league opener to Michigan last week, 67-64, and followed that up with an 88-74 loss to No. 6 Marquette over the weekend.
Before the losses, the Badgers had won eight straight, including wins over Arizona and Pittsburgh. John Tonje averages 21.5 points per game, shooting 49 percent from the field and over 93 percent at the free throw line.
The Fighting Illini are led by Tomislav Ivisic, who is averaging 16 points per game on 55 percent shooting from the field. As a team, Illinois scores over 86 a night while allowing just 62.5 points. They are coming off a four-point loss in overtime to Northwestern, which snapped a three-game win streak.
The ESPN FPI gives Illinois an overwhelming 77.6 percent chance to win. Illinois is a 6.5-point favorite with the over/under set at 153.5 points.
Wisconsin and Illinois met 27 times, with the Badgers scoring 16 wins but Illinois taking the last eight. Last year, Illinois swept the two meetings in March, winning 93-87 and 91-83.
Here are details on how to watch Wisconsin’s contest vs. Illinois on Tuesday:
Wisconsin vs. Illinois TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Wisconsin vs. Illinois in men’s Big Ten basketball action
When: 8 p.m. CT | Tuesday, December 10
Where:State Farm Center | Champaign, Illinois
Live Stream: Stream Wisconsin vs. Illinois live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: Peacock
Betting Odds: Illinois is favored by 6.5 points. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Our Prediction: Illinois 88, Wisconsin 79
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Wisconsin on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights throughout Monday’s matchup.