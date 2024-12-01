All Badgers

Watch, stream Wisconsin basketball vs. Michigan: TV channel, spread, game odds

Wisconsin opens Big Ten play with Michigan on Tuesday inside the Kohl Center

Dana Becker

Nolan Winter and Wisconsin open Big Ten play on Tuesday when they host Michigan.
Nolan Winter and Wisconsin open Big Ten play on Tuesday when they host Michigan. / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
In this story:

It is early December and that means the start of Big Ten Conference play for Wisconsin, as they host Michigan on Tuesday night.

This is the first of two league games before the calendar turns to 2025 for the Badgers, as they will also take on Illinois later this month. 

Wisconsin (8-0) is led by John Tonje, as he is averaging over 20 points per game. John Blackwell and Max Klesmit join him in double figures, as all three have knocked down at least 10 three-pointers on the young season.

The Badgers remained unbeaten with a convincing win over Chicago State this past Saturday at home. They have also scored victories over Pittsburgh, UCF and then-No. 9 Arizona to begin the season.

Leading the way for the Wolverines (6-1) is Tre Donaldson, one of four in double figures at 13 a game. They are coming off a 25-point win over then-No. 22 Xavier and have won five straight since a 72-70 loss to Wake Forest. 

Michigan averages just under 81 points a night, shooting 50 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from the 3-point line. 

Wisconsin has dominated the series with the Wolverines, winning 15 of 25 matchups overall. Michigan, though, has won the last two, including a 72-68 decision last year in Ann Arbor, and are 6-4 in the last 10 vs. the Badgers. 

Here are details on how to watch Wisconsin’s contest vs. Michigan on Tuesday, Dec. 3:

Wisconsin vs. Michigan TV Channel, Live Stream

Who: Wisconsin vs. Michigan in men’s basketball action

When: 8 p.m. CT | Tuesday, December 5

Where: Kohl Center | Madison, Wisconsin

Live Stream: Stream Wisconsin vs. Michigan live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: Peacock

Betting Odds: Not available at this time. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Our Prediction: Wisconsin 68, Michigan 58

Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Wisconsin on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights throughout Monday’s matchup.

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

Home/Basketball