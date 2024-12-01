Watch, stream Wisconsin basketball vs. Michigan: TV channel, spread, game odds
It is early December and that means the start of Big Ten Conference play for Wisconsin, as they host Michigan on Tuesday night.
This is the first of two league games before the calendar turns to 2025 for the Badgers, as they will also take on Illinois later this month.
Wisconsin (8-0) is led by John Tonje, as he is averaging over 20 points per game. John Blackwell and Max Klesmit join him in double figures, as all three have knocked down at least 10 three-pointers on the young season.
The Badgers remained unbeaten with a convincing win over Chicago State this past Saturday at home. They have also scored victories over Pittsburgh, UCF and then-No. 9 Arizona to begin the season.
Leading the way for the Wolverines (6-1) is Tre Donaldson, one of four in double figures at 13 a game. They are coming off a 25-point win over then-No. 22 Xavier and have won five straight since a 72-70 loss to Wake Forest.
Michigan averages just under 81 points a night, shooting 50 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from the 3-point line.
Wisconsin has dominated the series with the Wolverines, winning 15 of 25 matchups overall. Michigan, though, has won the last two, including a 72-68 decision last year in Ann Arbor, and are 6-4 in the last 10 vs. the Badgers.
Here are details on how to watch Wisconsin’s contest vs. Michigan on Tuesday, Dec. 3:
Wisconsin vs. Michigan TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Wisconsin vs. Michigan in men’s basketball action
When: 8 p.m. CT | Tuesday, December 5
Where: Kohl Center | Madison, Wisconsin
Live Stream: Stream Wisconsin vs. Michigan live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: Peacock
Betting Odds: Not available at this time. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Our Prediction: Wisconsin 68, Michigan 58
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Wisconsin on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights throughout Monday’s matchup.