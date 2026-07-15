Why Greg Gard Thinks new Badgers' AD Shawn Eichorst is a "Home-Run Hire"

When Wisconsin initially announced the hire of new athletic director Shawn Eichorst, the reaction from the media and fanbase was tepid at best.

The initial focus was largely on his previous failed stint as Nebraska's athletic director, and not on his ties to Wisconsin or his invaluable experience in Texas' athletic department the past few years.

The jury is obviously still out on Eichorst; he's been on the job for just over a week. It's going to take time and a wholistic viewpoint to properly evaluate this hire. Still, count Wisconsin basketball skipper Greg Gard as one of Eichorst's staunchest supporters.

“It’s great to have him back. I thought just knowing candidates and monitoring that from the sideline, it was a home-run hire. It was exactly who we needed at this point in time. The experience he has, the places that he’s been, what he’s seen, what he’s been exposed to, what he’s had success with. And the fact that he’s been here. I think that still is such an advantage," Gard said following the Badgers' practice Tuesday.

The pair go way back; Eichorst worked with Gard back during his first stint at Wisconsin. At his initial press conference, he fondly reminisced over their past in Madison.

"He’s somebody that I gravitated to early on because of the way he thinks about analytics," he said. "I learned a lot from Greg, I still have a lot of the same notes that we hammered out over at (Madison bar and grill) The Main Depot over a beer and a burger."

Eichorst hits the ground running

Wisconsin Badgers head coach Greg Gard. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He’s been at donor events for us, he’s been here at practice, he’s met with a ton of people. He’s just attacked it full speed ahead, it’s been a breath of fresh air. Immediately from day one, he put wind in our sails. I couldn’t be more excited and more happy," Gard added.

The breath of fresh air comments are certainly interesting; it reads like a veiled shot at past Wisconsin AD Chris McIntosh. At the very least, Eichorst appears to be much more hands-on and involved with the basketball program already, something Gard obviously appreciates.

Thus, Gard's comments are interesting for several reasons. Not only did he strongly endorse Eichorst, he made his thoughts on McIntosh clear as well.

"You know you’ve got a guy who’s really got your back and understands what this is really all about," he continued. "I’m fired up…Badger nation should be too, because he’s fricking good.”

Gard obviously wouldn't throw Eichorst under the bus publicly if he didn't like the hire. But these comments are especially glowing; it's an extremely good sign that Gard is this big a fan of the Eichorst hire.