Wisconsin Badgers guard Nick Boyd's Latest Award Snub Might Be Most Disrespectful Yet

A significant chunk of the population must have written off the Wiscosnin Badgers by December or early January. Because, evidently, not enough people have taken notice of what Nick Boyd has accomplished this season.

After being snubbed from the All-Big Ten first team, Boyd was left entirely off of the Associated Press's list of All-Americans. Not only did the superstar point guard not make the AP's first, second or third team, but he wasn't even one of the 11 players labeled as Honorable Mentions.

That means 26 players, yes 26, had a better season than Boyd in the eyes of the Associated Press.

Nick Boyd's absence from AP All-American list is mind-boggling

Boyd checks all of the boxes for an All-American honoree.

He was the 12th highest scorer among all Power-4 players, averaging 20.6 points per game, and led the Badgers in the category.

He also paced Wisconsin in assists per game (4.2) while chipping in as a rebounder (3.8) and defender (1.1 steals).

He led Wisconsin to a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament and got them up to 19 in the final AP Poll before March Madness.

And most importantly? Boyd showed up when the lights were brightest.

Boyd averaged 23.5 points, 4.0 assists, 3.6 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.5 turnovers in eight games against Top 25 opponents. The Badgers went 5-3 in those games.

While it'd be like pulling teeth to find which player Boyd would replace on the AP's All-American third or second team, Boyd has an argument -- especially considering Braden Smith, Keaton Wagler and Jeremy Fears all made the second team.

AP All-American Teams are OFFICIAL 👀



Who got it right… and who got snubbed? 🤔⬇️ pic.twitter.com/qLYPFxouwe — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 17, 2026

But to not include Boyd as an Honorable Mention? That's crazy talk.

PJ Haggerty, who posted 23.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game, looks like a good on paper. But while on a bad Kansas State team, the guard averaged 3.3 turnovers per game, which tied for 3,113th out of 3,126 Division 1 players.

Rueben Chinyelu of Florida had a great season, being one of 15 Division 1 players to average a double-double despite playing just 24.8 minutes per game. However, he's arguably the third best player on his team and played in a limited role. How does that qualify as an All-American season?

Brayden Burries made sure he didn't go overlooked in the "best freshman in the country" conversation but by no means is he more deserving than Boyd. The Arizona guard averaged 15.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.6 steals.

Burries had eight games with fewer than 10 points scored. That's as many games as Boyd, who scored in double figures in all 34 appearances, had scoring 25-plus.

To put Boyd's season into perspective, John Tonje, a second-team All-American for the Badgers last year averaged fewer points and assists while having more turnovers and shooting a worse percentage from the field.

Yet, the Garnerville, New York native's exceptional senior season at Wisconsin will go underappreciated outside of the Badgers fan base.

Boyd followed that up with: "First team? Second team? We'll put belt to ass on any team."#Badgers https://t.co/BviWeZcehR — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) March 13, 2026

With March Madness approaching, adding another chip on Boyd's shoulder might end up being a good thing for the Badgers, as Boyd is at his best when he's playing with something to prove.