Wisconsin Badgers match the school's longest string of dominance over Minnesota

Team and individual notes from Wisconsin's 78-75 win over Minnesota at Williams Arena Tuesday night, giving the Badgers (12-5, 4-2 Big Ten) their third straight conference victory and second away from home.

Team notes

John Blackwell's 3FG at the buzzer is Wisconsin's first game-winning buzzer-beater since Bronson Koenig's 3FG to beat Xavier in the second round of the 2016 NCAA Tournament (3/20/16).



The last buzzer-beater at regulation was a Chucky Hepburn driving layup to force overtime against Purdue in the 2024 Big Ten Tournament (3/16/24).



Wisconsin's last road buzzer-beater was a Traevon Jackson 35-foot 3FG to win at Penn State on 3/10/13.



UW has now won 10 straight against Minnesota, matching the school's longest all-time win streak against the Golden Gophers (1912-16).



The Badgers also won their fifth-consecutive game at Minnesota, matching the team's longest road streak over Minnesota (UW also won five straight in Minneapolis from 1912-16).

Nolan Winter said after practice Sunday that the #Badgers knew they would be tested by Minnesota.

It was close, but Wisconsin passed the test, thanks to monster games from Braeden Carrington and John Blackwell.



Story: https://t.co/CcMnGg7waz — Cam Wilhorn (@CamWilhorn) January 14, 2026



Wisconsin is now 52-47 in Big Ten road games under head coach Greg Gard, trailing only Purdue for best road mark in the conference during that span.



Best Big Ten Road Record (Since 2015-16)

Record Pct. Team

57-42 .576 Purdue

52-47 .525 Wisconsin

51-47 .520 Michigan State

45-51 .469 Michigan



Greg Gard coached his 200th Big Ten game on Tuesday, improving to 121-79 (.605) in conference play. With the win over Minnesota, Gard passed Johnny Orr (1969-80) for 20th place on the Big Ten's all-time conference wins list.



Among coaches with 100 Big Ten wins, Gard's 60.5% win percentage ranks seventh-best in the last 45 years (since 1980).



Wisconsin's .605 conference win percentage in the Gard era (since 2015-16) trails only Purdue (.722) and Michigan State (.662) for best in the best Big Ten during that span.



Overall, Gard is now 225-122 (.648) in his 11 seasons as head coach at Wisconsin.



Trailing 41-30 with 18:23 left in the second half, the Badgers came back from an 11-point deficit, marking the team's largest second-half comeback win since erasing a 12-point deficit against Nicholls on 12/15/21.



The Badgers also recorded their largest second-half comeback win on the road since a 13-point rally at Minnesota on 2/16/02.



Wisconsin scored 78 points, its fewest in a win this season. Minnesota entered the game ranked third in the Big Ten allowing 66.1 ppg.



The Badgers shot 45.5 percent (25-55) from the field, including 53.8 percent in the second half. UW has shot 45 percent or better 10 times this season, going 10-0 in such games.

We can't think of a better way to start your day



Highlights from last night’s thrilling win at Minnesota ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ztL4wE2cUJ — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) January 14, 2026

Wisconsin went 14-for-33 (42.4%) from 3-point range, marking the sixth time UW has connected on 14+ triples this season.



UW's six games with 14+ triples is the most in the Big Ten this season, tied for third nationally and already equals the second-highest single-season total in Big Ten history.



Most Gms w/ 14+ 3FGs, Single Season, B1G History

Gms School Season

8 Purdue 2018-19

6 Wisconsin 2025-26

6 Illinois 2024-25



The Badgers have made 10+ triples in a game 11 times this season, matching Illinois for the most in the Big Ten.



On the season, UW is averaging 10.5 3FGs per game which is tied for second in the Big Ten.



The Badgers had just seven turnovers, matching their second-fewest in a game this season. UW is averaging 10.2 TOs per game on the season.



The Badgers are 10-0 when turning the ball over 10 or fewer times this season.

Individual notes

Senior Braeden Carrington scored a career-high 21 points, knocking down a career-best seven triples (7-for-12). He also added five rebounds, two blocks and a steal.



Carrington connected on the most treys by a Badger since Brad Davison had eight at Nebraska on 2/15/20.



Carrington is one of just 18 Badgers all-time to hit at least seven treys in a game.



Carrington has now scored in double digits in back-to-back games, including his 12-point effort at Michigan on Saturday. He has a total of four games with 10+ points this season.



Junior John Blackwell finished with 27 points, including the game-winning 3-pointer as the clock expired. He went 5-for-7 from 3-point range and 6-for-6 from the free throw line.



Blackwell posted at least 20 points for the seventh time this season and the 16th time in his career.



Blackwell reached double digit points for the 12th time this season and 56th time in his career.



Graduate student Nick Boyd tallied 11 points to go with four assists and three rebounds.



Boyd is one of four Big Ten players to score in double figures in all 17 games this season and ranks seventh in the Big Ten averaging 19.2 ppg on the season.



Boyd has 10 assists with one turnover in UW's last two games. On the season, he sports a 2.0 assist-to-turnover ratio with 58 dimes and 29 turnovers.



Junior Nolan Winter notched his eighth double- double of the season with 12 points and 11 rebounds.



Winters 8 double-doubles ranks third in the Big Ten this season. He also moved into sixth place on Wisconsin's single-season double-doubles list.



Most Double-Doubles, Single Season, Wisconsin

Dbl-Dbls Player (Year)

21 Ethan Happ (2018-19)

14 Frank Kaminsky (2014-15)

11 Ethan Happ (2017-18)

10 Ethan Happ (2015-16)

10 Ethan Happ (2016-17)

8 Nolan Winter (2025-26)



Winter now has 14 games scoring in double figures this season, including nine of his last 10.

- Notes provided by UW Brand Communications

More Wisconsin Badgers News: