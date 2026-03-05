MADISON, Wis. - News and notes for Wisconsin after the Badgers registered a 78-45 victory over Maryland, as the Badgers (21-9, 13-6 Big Ten) clinched no worse than the sixth seed in next week's Big Ten Tournament.

Team Notes

The Badgers reached 21 wins for the 20th time in program history.

Greg Gard has now been at the helm of eight of the 20 highest single-season win totals in Wisconsin history.

Wisconsin reached 13 Big Ten wins for the second-straight season, the 10th time in school history and the fifth time under Greg Gard.

Wisconsin has won eight of the last 11 meetings with Maryland and is 16-9 all-time against the Terrapins.

The Badgers are 11-7 against Maryland since the Terps joined the Big Ten in 2015.

Quick Recap: Braeden Carrington continues his late-season surge offensively, scoring a game-high 18 points to lead Wisconsin to a 78-45 victory over Maryland.



Unfortunately, the #Badgers might be without Nolan Winter after a serious-looking ankle injuryhttps://t.co/aPWZkXZA1I — Benjamin Worgull (@TheBadgerNation) March 5, 2026

UW has won five of the last six home games against Maryland, improving to 8-2 all-time at home vs. the Terps. That includes a mark of 7-2 at the Kohl Center.

Wisconsin's 33-point win was its largest over Maryland, and the Badgers held the Terps to their fewest points in the series history.

Improving to 234-126 (.650) with a mark of 130-83 (.610) in the Big Ten, Gard is now 11-6 all-time against Maryland, including 6-2 at home.

The Badgers finished the season 15-2 at home this season and have gone 29-5 (.853) at the Kohl Center over the last two seasons.

Wisconsin's 15 home wins match the team's highest win total since 2009-10. The Badgers have won at least 15 home games for the 12th time in program history and the fourth time under Gard.

Wisconsin owns an all-time record of 389-75 (.838) in the Kohl Center - the 10th-best all-time home record in the country among active venues. Wisconsin is 138-38 (.784) at home under Gard.

Wisconsin allowed just 45 points, the team's fewest allowed since a 65-41 win over Virginia on 11/20/23. That also marked the team's fewest surrendered in a Big Ten game since a 51-49 win over Penn State on 2/5/22.

Wisconsin allowed just 21 first-half points for the second-consecutive game (Washington scored 21 in the first half on Saturday).

The Badgers had zero first-half turnovers for the second time this season (also vs. Northwestern on Dec. 3, 2025).

Wisconsin shot 13-for-31 (41.9%) from 3-point range in the win after starting 0-for-9 from behind the arc.

The Badgers are now 12-1 when shooting 40.0 percent or better from 3-point range. UW is now 18-3 when hitting 10+ triples.

Final #Badgers Scoring

Braeden Carrington, John Blackwell 14, Nick Boyd 13, Austin Rapp 11, Nolan Winter 7, Isaac Gard 3, Andrew Rohde 3, Jack Robison 3, Aleksas Bieliauskas 2, Will Garlock 2, Zach Kinziger 2.



UW shot 48.2 percent and held Maryland to 30.4. — Benjamin Worgull (@TheBadgerNation) March 5, 2026

The Badgers shot 27-for-56 (48.2%) from the field, improving to 17-1 when shooting 45% or better from the field.

The Badgers turned the ball over just three times in the win, improving to 18-2 on the season with 10 or fewer TOs.

Wisconsin's bench posted 39 points in the win, boosted by Braeden Carrington's 18 points and 11 from Austin Rapp.

Wisconsin has scored 39 bench points in back-to-back games. It's the first time UW's totaled 30+ bench points in consecutive games in Big Ten play this season.

UW outscored Maryland in fast break points 25-0. Wisconsin's 25 points were its most on the fast break in Big Ten play this season and most overall since having 32 on 11/27/25 in a win over Providence.

Wisconsin's +25 fast break differential was the highest of the Gard era.

Wisconsin forced 10 turnovers and totaled 16 points off takeaways. Maryland posted only three points off of UW's three turnovers.

UW totaled eight steals, its most in Big Ten play this season.

Maryland only shot five free throws, making two. It's the fewest FTA an opponent has posted against UW since Ohio State shot two in a 62-54 Badger win on 2/13/24.

Individual notes

Senior Braeden Carrington scored a game-high 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the field, including a 4-for-8 clip from deep. Carrington hauled in a pair of rebounds.

Carrington is shooting a team-high 43 percent from 3-point range this season, going 62-for-145.

Carrington has scored in double figures in back-to-back games and eight times this season.

Graduate student Nick Boyd posted 13 points on a 4-for-11 clip from the field and a 2-for-4 mark from behind the arc. Boyd dished three assists and grabbed four rebounds.

Boyd has now scored 601 points on the season, moving into 11th place on the school's single-season scoring chart.

Junior John Blackwell totaled 14 points on 6-for-9 shooting and a 2-for-4 mark from deep. He hauled in three rebounds and dished out two assists.

Blackwell has now scored (1,380) career points, passing Jon Leuer (1,376, 2008-11) for 20th place on Wisconsin's all-time scoring list.

Blackwell has connected on 164 career 3FGs, moving into 16th place on the Badgers' all-time ledger.

Blackwell scored in double figures for the 24th time this season and the 68th time in his career.

Senior Andrew Rohde dished six assists and grabbed four boards. He also drilled a triple to finish with three points in his final game at the Kohl Center. Rohde now has four games with at least five assists this season. UW has a 4-0 record in those contests.

Sophomore Austin Rapp posted 11 points, fueled by a 3-for-6 clip from deep. Rapp also grabbed three boards.

Rapp has now hit a three in seven straight games and has made at least three in three of the last four home games he's played.

Rapp hit double figures for the 11th time this season. Wisconsin is 11-0 when Rapp scores in double figures.