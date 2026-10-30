Wisconsin Badgers senior Nolan Winter adds another preseason honor

MADISON, Wis. - Expectations continue to rise for University of Wisconsin senior Nolan Winter with the 2026-27 season around the corner.



The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on Friday named Wisconsin's third-year starter to the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Watch List, one of 20 players to make the list.



There is little argument that Winter is one the key returning piece to the Badgers' 2026-27 roster. He scored 13.1 points and 8.5 rebounds per game last year, which ranked fourth in the Big Ten, and was second in the conference in 12 double-doubles.



He's been consistent through UW's three exhibition games, averaging 12.3 pointsand 6.7 rebounds in just over 25 minutes per game.



Entering the season as the leading returning rebounder in the Big Ten, Winter also received preseason All-Big Ten Team honors at the conference's media day.



Winter is one of six Big Ten centers on the watch list, the most of any conference, joining Illinois' Tomislav Ivisic, Purdue's Daniel Jacobsen, Iowa's Andrew McKeever, Maryland's Pharrel Payne, and Michigan's Moustapha Thiam.

Wisconsin will open its season against Denver at the Kohl Center.