MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin basketball will press on the remainder of the season without one of its key guard reserves.



Senior guard Jack Janicki's foot injury will require surgery, which is scheduled for tomorrow, and will force him to miss the remainder of the season.



Janicki was hurt sprinting back on defense to contest a layup in the second half of Wisconsin's 70-53 loss to Murray State on Friday. Head coach Greg Gard said after the game that the junior was on the way to an area hospital and that the "prognosis isn't encouraging."

Jack Janicki exited the game and, per coach Greg Gard was admitted to the hospital, after suffering a leg injury on this sequence #Badgers pic.twitter.com/FJ0TQdHVLq — Carter Lowe (@carterl0we) November 21, 2026

It's the second consecutive season Janicki has suffered a bad break. He missed the last nine games in 2025-26 after breaking his wrist in a February loss at Ohio State, ending a disappointing season where he averaged 2.2 points on 32.3 percent shooting, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 26 games.

Janicki was off to a better start through six games, averaging 4.0 points on 9-for-18 shooting, and will likely see his minutes be partially filled by reserve guards Trey Autry and Jackson Ball.

After hardly playing since transferring from George Washington, Autry played a season-high 11 minutes in the second half. While he was 0-for-4, the senior played defense and attacked the glass.

Ball scored a team-high 12 points against the Racers, scoring a handful on a pair of dunks, while adding a steal and an assist.

"Jackson Ball is a really good player; he's just a young player," Gard said after the game. "Him having an array of turnovers yesterday, we talked about it. He was confident that he'd be better with the ball. If you watch his maturity, I wanted to give him more minutes ... He's strong, he's physical, he's fearless (and) has ability to make plays in the paint."

Wisconsin (4-2) is scheduled to host Northeastern (2-4) at the Kohl Center on Wednesday.