As if two humbling losses weren't enough for the University of Wisconsin to deal with, the Badgers might be without one of their key guard reserves for a period of time.

Injured midway through the second half of Wisconsin's 70-53 loss to Murray State, Janicki was being taken to a Nassau hospital with a foot injury and the prognosis isn't encouraging.

"We don't know specifics yet," head coach Greg Gard said. "I would say it doesn't look good, but we don't know the exact details yet."

Wisconsin followed the same script as day one of the Baha Mar Championship - lack of success in the post, too many turnovers, and too big a deficit to overcome. The #Badgers head back to the States winless following a 70-53 loss to Murray State.https://t.co/BoJZG3Ud0H — Benjamin Worgull (@TheBadgerNation) November 21, 2026

The injury occured when Kanicki was sprinting back on defense to contest a fastbreak layup attempt. It was on that sprint that he fell to the group and grabbed his right foot. He was taken to the UW locker room and finished his night with six points on 2-for-5 shooting.

Wisconsin's three reserve guards all saw an uptick in minutes with the game slowing moving out of reach, with senior Trey Autry (11 minutes) and Jackson Ball (12) getting the most work.

"We've got to have upperclassmen step up, now I assume we'll be down one for the foreseeable future in Janicki," Gard said.

It's the second time in three games a Wisconsin guard has needed a trip to the hospital. Braeden Carrington was taken to a UW hospital on Sunday as a precaution after being hit in the head following a layup attempt. Ironically, it was Janicki that delivered the accidental blow.

After garnering praise for his defensive contributions as a walk-on in 2024-25, Janicki struggled in an increased role last season. Across 26 appearances (16.5 minutes per game), he averaged 2.2 points on 32.3 percent shooting, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.

To compound his problems last season, Janicki missed the last nine games of the season after breaking his wrist in a February loss at Ohio State.