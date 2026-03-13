Wisconsin Badgers update Nolan Winter's status before Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals

CHICAGO - Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard joked with reporters that he's not a doctor, nor does he pretend to be, which is why he's leaving the decision of when Badgers star junior center Nolan Winter is able to rejoin the starting rotation.



That time won't be today against the tallest team in the country.



Winter will miss his third straight game as he recovers from a left ankle injury, leaving fifth-seed Wisconsin outsized when it faces fourth-seed Illinois this afternoon at the United Center (1:30 p.m./Big Ten Network).

Wisconsin and Illinois square off in today's Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals. Here's how to watch, listen, and stream the game, the betting line, and some #Badgers things to know https://t.co/Zg7NEco58V — Benjamin Worgull (@TheBadgerNation) March 13, 2026

Wisconsin (23-9) has won both of its games without Winter, who was injured late in its victory over Maryland on March 4, but the Badgers have struggled rebounding in his absence.



Against the interior size of Purdue and a likely first-round NBA Draft Pick in Washington Hannes Steinbach, the Badgers have given 36 offensive rebounds, leading to 38 second-chance points.



In Thursday's 85-82 win over Washington, Steinbach had a game-high 16 rebounds that included six on the offensive glass. At least five Huskies players had at least three offensive rebounds.



"We're missing a 7-foot double-double guy," said Gard, referring to Winter's 12 double-doubles that ranked second in the conference. "He's our version of Steinbach."



Sophomore Austin Rapp has been starting in Winter's place. Rapp had 17 points and three rebounds in the win at Purdue but only three points and three rebounds in the win over Washington. Freshman Aleksas Bieliauskas had 10 rebounds against the Huskies, his most since December 6.



Winter's presence on the glass was vital to Wisconsin earning a 92-90 overtime win at No.8 Illinois on February 10. He scored only four points, but his 11 rebounds tied a game high. UW outrebounded Illinois, 14-8, on the offensive glass, which helped them be +2 in second-chance points.

#Badgers Preview: Short-handed Wisconsin needs to deliver a stellar rebounding effort to neutralize Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals this afternoon https://t.co/wWceYTl5y4 — Benjamin Worgull (@TheBadgerNation) March 13, 2026

The Illini are one of the top rebounding teams in the country, ranking third nationally in offensive rebound percentage (39.1) and 17th nationally in offensive rebounds per game (13.3). They have outrebounded its opponent in 27 of 31 games this season and rank second in the Big Ten (seventh nationally) in rebound margin at +9.9 rpg.



Winter remains day-to-day. Wisconsin will be selected for the NCAA Tournament when the brackets are announced on Sunday, and Gard said last Monday that Winter would "definitely" be available whenever UW's first game is.



“It’s a balance,” Gard said Thursday. “That’s a lot in our trainer’s hands. He’s made big jumps here every day. Just evaluate how he is each day and make a determination on where he’s at and what can be done.”