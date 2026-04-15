Wisconsin Basketball Closing in on Big-Time Addition for 2026-27

Wisconsin basketball is closing in on its fourth commitment in the 2026 recruiting class.

While his recruitment is far from wrapped up, in-state prospect Zavier Zens is high on his hometown Badgers and officially has Wisconsin in his top three schools after he de-committed from Northern Iowa in late March.

Caught up with @Zavier44 again tonight after his visits this past weekend to Wisconsin, Illinois and Utah State.



The choice is officially down to those three, with a decision expected yet this week.



MORE:https://t.co/W0pZpJhkNN — Zac Bellman Ⓜ️ (@ZacBellman_WNY) April 14, 2026

What's more, Zens is expected to make his decision imminently. That's going to be beneficial for Wisconsin either way, as wherever Zens pledges it'll give the Badgers clarity as they continue to build their roster for 2026-27.

Competition for Zens' services remains stiff, as Illinois is a powerhouse both on the court and on the recruiting trail, and has a history of nabbing Wisconsin-born players right from under the Badgers' nose.

All three schools got Zens on campus, with Wisconsin getting the last visit and final crack at the Wisconsin Lutheran star. Utah State saw him on April 10, Illinois hosted him on April 12 and he made it to Madison on April 13.

Zens is the consensus No. 3 player in the state of Wisconsin behind Yusef Gray Jr (an Iowa State commit) and LaTrevion Fenderson (a Badger pledge).

Wisconsin still has six roster spots to fill for its 2026-27 squad, counting the three freshman already verbally committed (Jackson Ball from New Zealand, Owen Foxwell from Australia and Fenderson from Racine.)

The Badgers have lots of youth on their projected 2026-27 roster, but what would Zens' addition add, and could he play right away?

How Soon Could Zens Help Wisconsin?

Wisconsin Lutheran's Zavier Zens. | Scott Ash / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At 6-foot-7, 215 pounds, Zens already has good size. That doesn't necessarily mean he'll be ready to compete in the Big Ten right away, but physically, he may be there sooner rather than later.

Zens' scoring prowess catches your eye immediately. He averaged 23.4 points and shot an extremely efficient 61 percent from the field, 42 percent from deep and almost 70 percent from two-point range. He also added 5.4 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals as a very well-rounded, high-IQ player.

Zens still has room to grow, mostly physically and athletically. He'd have his hands full with Big Ten guards and wings right out of the gate, but he should offer some immediate scoring upside with fantastic longer-term potential to develop into a dangerous wing.

The Dairy State's Mr. Basketball will make his decision momentarily. And while he drips longer-term potential, Zens would be a huge addition to Wisconsin's 2026-27 squad.