Big-Time Local Basketball Prospect Re-Opens his Commitment

Wisconsin basketball has a verbal commitment from the No. 1 or No. 2 player in the state in the class of 2026, depending on which recruiting service you ask.

Now, it could be in play for the consensus No. 3 player in the Dairy State, Wisconsin Lutheran's Zavier Zens.

The star forward initially committed to mid-major Northern Iowa, but has now reportedly requested and received his release from his National Letter of Intent, effectively opening his commitment back up.

Breaking: Wisco Lutheran star/ Mr. Basketball winner Zavier Zens has requested his NLI release from UNI, after a coaching change with Ben Jacobson, sources tell @247Sports



Look for high major interests here pic.twitter.com/MLiLIRAVPa — Nick Osen (@TheRealNickOsen) March 31, 2026

Wisconsin already has a verbal pledge from LaTrevion Fenderson, who is the top player in the state according to On3 and the No. 2 prospect according to 247Sports. It also has a commitment from international prospect Jackson Ball, a guard from New Zealand.

Still, the Badgers could be in position to add their 2026 recruiting haul. Wisconsin currently has five roster spots available, and that's before John Blackwell and Nolan Winter — along with a handful of other players who could feasibly depart — make their decisions about next season. The Badgers could very realistically be staring at six or seven open roster spots to fill this offseason.

Now, another intriguing potential frontcourt addition has popped up on the radar. Zens averaged 23.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals with Wisconsin Lutheran, which ultimately won a state title. He received Wisconsin Mr. Basketball honors, as well as the Gatorade Player of the Year award.

What Zavier Zens Would Mean for Wisconsin

Wisconsin Lutheran's Zavier Zens. | Scott Ash / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Forwards often need more developing than guards before they're ready to compete at the Big Ten level. But even if Zens is a long-term addition, it certainly wouldn't hurt to lock up a local star and inspire plenty of confidence in the future of the Badgers' frontcourt.

Of course, this won't be a walk in the park for Wisconsin's recruiting department. Plenty of other high major schools are expected to pursue Zens. Several big programs such as Nebraska, DePaul and Iowa showed interest without extending offers before he committed to Northern Iowa on Aug. 1.

As the Badgers prepare to build their team for the 2026-27 season, most of the focus has been understandably on the transfer portal. But if Wisconsin can nab a fast-rising high school talent from its backyard as a key cog for the future, it absolutely should.