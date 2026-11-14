Wisconsin basketball signs the top 2027 prospect in Minnesota

MADISON, Wis. - While many college programs have gravitated to the transfer portal to build a roster, head coach Greg Gard and his staff still believe the key to create a championship program is identifying, recruiting, and building relationships at the high school level.



That approach yielded Wisconsin an impressive 2027 signing class.



The Badgers announced the signing of Maple Grove (MN) High guard Baboucarr Ann on Saturday. A consensus four-star recruit, the 6-5 Ann is rated No.94 in the country by 247sports and listed as the No. 1-ranked recruit in the state of Minnesota.

With the signing of four-star Milwaukee guard Jalen Brown on Thursday, Wisconsin has signed two four-star high school prospects in one class for the first time since 2020 (Minnesota forwards Ben Carlson and Steven Crowl).



"We're thrilled to welcome Baboucarr to the Badger family," Gard said in a statement. "He is an exceptional two-way player who takes equal pride in his offensive and defensive game. Baboucarr brings great versatility with experience playing both guard spots along with great scoring ability.



"He is an incredibly bright individual who is prepared to maximize the full experience that Wisconsin has to offer both on and off the court."



Committing to Wisconsin in June, Ann selected the Badgers over power-conference scholarship offers from Arizona State, Iowa State, Minnesota, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, and West Virginia.





Ann averaged 18.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 steals per game last year for Maple Grove. The guard set a school record with a 47-point performance, breaking the previous record of 42 set by former Badger standout and current Special Assistant to the Head Coach Brad Davison.



"I'm extremely grateful and excited to officially be a Badger," Ann said. "Wisconsin has an incredible tradition and sense of community, and I can't wait to get to work, compete and represent this university. On, Wisconsin!"



Wisconsin is not expected to sign another high school prospect during the early signing window.