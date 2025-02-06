Wisconsin basketball: Where are Badgers sitting in latest Bracketology?
The road to March Madness continues to get greener and greener for the Wisconsin men.
Winners of two in a row and 10 of 12, the Badgers (18-5) are nearly a lock for earning a spot in the NCAA Tournament. They have eight games left, with three of those coming against ranked opponents and four of them on the road.
So, where do the experts have the Badgers going as of right now? Here are the latest bracketology projections for Wisconsin:
Wisconsin a No. 4 headed out West
ESPN has the Badgers slotted as the four out West, taking on Arkansas State in the opening round. With a win, Wisconsin would be paired up with either Missouri or UC Irvine, with Tennessee as the No. 1 seed.
The bottom half of the bracket features Big Ten schools Oregon and Ohio State, two-time defending national champion Connecticut and Iowa State.
CBS Sports also has the Badgers as a four, but this time in the South with the exact same first round matchup in Arkansas State. Ole Miss or George Mason would be next, with Auburn sitting at the No. 1 slot.
Rival Marquette, who Wisconsin played earlier this year, is the No. 2 in these projections with Houston the three.
Badgers a five with upset-minded Drake first
USA Today has an interesting matchup for the Badgers, as they have them in the No. 5 spot in the South region. Awaiting Wisconsin would be Drake, one of the winningest teams this year.
The next round could see Kansas awaiting the Badgers, with the top-seed being Auburn. Connecticut is also in the half of the bracket with the bottom featuring Houston and Texas A&M.