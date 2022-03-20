Gameday Guide: Wisconsin versus Iowa State preview, news, betting odds, and viewing information

Wisconsin held off Colgate on Friday night to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a chance to take on Iowa State on Sunday afternoon. With the quick turnaround, we at All Badgers have put together a smaller set of previews for the contest, but have all the necessary game details to get you ready.

Game details and television information

No. 3 seed Wisconsin (25-7 overall) vs. No. 11 seed Iowa State (21-12 overall)

Tip-time is set for 5:10 p.m. CST from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The game will be aired on TNT, but can also be streamed on the March Madness Live app.

Matt Lepay will have the call on 1310 WIBA

Live stats

Player news

Lorne Bowman is once again expected to miss the game with what Wisconsin is calling a non-COVID illness.

Johnny Davis mentioned in player availability on Saturday that his ankle is a bit sore, but the sophomore star is expected to play.

Betting info

Wisconsin opens as a three-point favorite against Iowa State

The over/under is set at 124 points

Quotes

Brad Davison had this to say about Iowa State's defense...

They definitely pride themself on the defensive end of the ball with toughness, ball pressure, picking you up kind of at the halfcourt line, trying to keep you to one side, trying to force you to the baseline. So we faced a lot of different teams that play a lot of different styles, so we're looking forward to the challenge.

Johnny Davis speaking about the Wisconsin basketball program...

I'm not going to lie, growing up, I didn't really watch too much Wisconsin basketball, wasn't really a fan. But now that I've been here, it's just a really great program. Especially the coaching staff and the teammates that I have with me, I'm really happy that I decided to come here.

Head coach Greg Gard on utilizing three bigs on the floor at one time against Colgate...

Yeah, I mean, I basically did that in two instances. I had Tyler at the three and I think Johnny was resting at one point in time. I had Johnny at the two at another point in time. Tyler's done a little bit of that for us throughout the year of sliding over to the three. I think obviously his versatility at the four, to be able to do specifically defensively has been a huge attribute for us, but that's something that makes us bigger, there's no doubt. Changes us a little bit offensively, but something, again, time and just -- it's an in-game feel and an in-game need that I wanted to go to, and Tyler did a good job of sliding over there at that time.

