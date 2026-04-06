Wisconsin guard John Blackwell announces his decision for the 2026-27 season

John Blackwell's championship aspirations at the University of Wisconsin will likely stay unfinished.

Unlike last season, when the Badgers guard announced he will go through the NBA Draft process but not enter the transfer portal, Blackwell told ESPN's Jeff Borzello that he will enter both the NBA Draft process and the transfer portal for his final season of eligibility.

BREAKING: Wisconsin guard John Blackwell plans to enter the transfer portal while going through the NBA draft process, he told ESPN. Blackwell, who averaged 19.1 points and earned All-Big Ten honors this past season, becomes the best guard in the portal. pic.twitter.com/zVaqncygPi — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) April 6, 2026

While UW is hoping Blackwell will finish his eligibility with the program that gave him his first power-conference honor, the dollar figure he's likely to command as one of the best guards on the market will likely price out the Badgers.

After averaging 15.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game during his sophomore season, his first year as a starter, Blackwell declared for the draft in April 2025 with the caveat that he would maintain his college eligibility and not enter the transfer portal, saying his intentions were to either turn pro or return to Wisconsin.

Head coach Greg Gard said it was a "win-win opportunity" for Blackwell to receive feedback from NBA personnel to make him a better all-around player. It proved to be a benefecial decision. Moving from point guard to his more natural shooting guard position, Blackwell earned third-team All-Big Ten honors, was named to the conference's all-tournament team, and was the ninth Big Ten player since 2000 to average at least 19 points, five rebounds, two assists, and one steal per game.

He finished the season with five 30-point games, 34 vs. Washington, 31 vs. Illinois, 30 vs. Marquette, 30 vs. TCU and 31 vs. Campbell, and is one of 12 players to score 1,500 points at UW.

Although slashing .430/.389/.859, Blackwell struggled with his consistency. He spent most of December and early January struggling on both ends of the floor, as well as a mini-slide in late February. He was dispondent following Wisconsin's 83-82 loss to High Point in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

He finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds, but went 1-for-7 with five turnovers in the second half, including one on an inbounds pass with 54 seconds remaining and UW up by one.

"Honestly, this is one of the hardest years of my life mentally," Blackwell said in the locker room. "These guys took me in and just kept picking me up. I went through a lot. My coaches and everybody just looked out for me. I can't be more thankful for them, and that's why I wanted to win so bad with this team because of all we been through."

Blackwell is considered a fringe NBA prospect and listed as the 65th-best available player in ESPN's recent rankings.